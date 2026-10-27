https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/belgium-mulls-nationalizing-engies-nuclear-power-plants---reports-1124951898.html
Belgium Mulls Nationalizing Engie's Nuclear Power Plants - Reports
Belgium Mulls Nationalizing Engie's Nuclear Power Plants - Reports
Sputnik International
The Belgian government has drafted a bill that would allow it to nationalize nuclear power plants owned by French nuclear operator Engie and its Belgian subsidiary Electrabel if takeover talks fail to find a solution by November 4, Belgian newspapers reported on Tuesday.
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The Belgian government has made little progress in the talks on a takeover deal with Engie since they began in April. A forced nationalization is being considered as a backup option, L'Echo reported. The government will unilaterally determine a fair compensation for expropriating Engie's assets in the country, De Tijd daily reported. Engie may challenge the decision in court, but it may lead to a multi-year legal battle over compensation. Belgium plans to keep two reactors, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, running until 2035. The operation of five other reactors has been suspended. Their dismantling was paused after the takeover talks began. In addition to the price of the plants, the parties are discussing the multi-million expenses associated with shutting down the reactors that have been suspended. The framework agreement is to be prepared by November 4.
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belgium, europe, nuclear power plant, nuclear power plants, nuclear power, nationalization
Belgium Mulls Nationalizing Engie's Nuclear Power Plants - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Belgian government has drafted a bill that would allow it to nationalize nuclear power plants owned by French nuclear operator Engie and its Belgian subsidiary Electrabel if takeover talks fail to find a solution by November 4, Belgian newspapers reported on Tuesday.
The Belgian government has made little progress in the talks on a takeover deal with Engie since they began in April. A forced nationalization is being considered as a backup option, L'Echo reported.
The government will unilaterally determine a fair compensation for expropriating Engie's assets in the country, De Tijd daily reported. Engie may challenge the decision in court, but it may lead to a multi-year legal battle over compensation.
Belgium
plans to keep two reactors, Doel 4 and Tihange 3, running until 2035. The operation of five other reactors has been suspended. Their dismantling was paused after the takeover talks began.
In addition to the price of the plants, the parties are discussing the multi-million expenses associated with shutting down the reactors that have been suspended. The framework agreement is to be prepared by November 4.
18 September 2023, 19:03 GMT