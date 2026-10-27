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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/egypt-calls-for-expanding-capabilities-of-gecf---petroleum-minister-1124952330.html
Egypt Calls for Expanding Capabilities of GECF - Petroleum Minister
Egypt Calls for Expanding Capabilities of GECF - Petroleum Minister
Sputnik International
Egypt is calling for expanding the capabilities of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to address challenges in the energy sector and to facilitate the exchange of experience, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T14:21+0000
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"Egypt calls for the expansion of the GECF's capabilities as a platform for sharing experience, expanding investments, and responding to challenges in this sector. We call for joint work to meet the challenges of new problems in this area," Badawi said during the GECF summit in Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/leaders-of-gecf-member-countries-adopt-moscow-declaration-1124951781.html
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egypt, gas exporting countries forum (gecf), capabilities, experience

Egypt Calls for Expanding Capabilities of GECF - Petroleum Minister

14:21 GMT 27.10.2026
© Фотохост-агентство саммита ФСЭГ / Go to the mediabankEgyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi
Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Egypt is calling for expanding the capabilities of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to address challenges in the energy sector and to facilitate the exchange of experience, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi said on Tuesday.
"Egypt calls for the expansion of the GECF's capabilities as a platform for sharing experience, expanding investments, and responding to challenges in this sector. We call for joint work to meet the challenges of new problems in this area," Badawi said during the GECF summit in Moscow.
Plenary session of the GECF summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Leaders of GECF Member Countries Adopt Moscow Declaration
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