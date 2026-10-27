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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/leaders-of-gecf-member-countries-adopt-moscow-declaration-1124951781.html
Leaders of GECF Member Countries Adopt Moscow Declaration
Leaders of GECF Member Countries Adopt Moscow Declaration
Sputnik International
Leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) member states adopted the Moscow Declaration on the sidelines of the organization's eighth summit in the Russian capital on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
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The plenary session was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez delivered a video address. Algeria was represented at the level of Prime Minister, while other countries sent their respective ministers. Following the plenary session, the heads of delegations adopted the Moscow Declaration of the eighth summit of the heads of state and government of the GECF member countries.Earlier in the day, the GECF plenary session took place at the Moscow's World Trade Center, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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Leaders of GECF Member Countries Adopt Moscow Declaration

14:12 GMT 27.10.2026
© GECF Summit Photo Host Agency / Go to the mediabankPlenary session of the GECF summit
Plenary session of the GECF summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Leaders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) member states adopted the Moscow Declaration on the sidelines of the organization's eighth summit in the Russian capital on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The plenary session was attended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and Libyan Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez delivered a video address. Algeria was represented at the level of Prime Minister, while other countries sent their respective ministers.
Following the plenary session, the heads of delegations adopted the Moscow Declaration of the eighth summit of the heads of state and government of the GECF member countries.
Earlier in the day, the GECF plenary session took place at the Moscow's World Trade Center, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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