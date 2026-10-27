Eritrean President Arrives in Moscow for Russia-Africa Summit
10:43 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:43 GMT 27.10.2026)
© Host Photo Agency for the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum / Go to the mediabankEritrean President Isaias Afwerki
© Host Photo Agency for the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has arrived in Moscow to participate in the third Russia-Africa Summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation. Sputnik was a media partner for the event.