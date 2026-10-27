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Russia Considers Africa to Be Continent of Future - Putin
Russia Considers Africa to Be Continent of Future - Putin
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Russia considers Africa to be a continent of the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T14:31+0000
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"I want to note that we consider Africa to be a continent of the future," Putin said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.The President also noted that, within the framework of BRICS, Russia is promoting the creation of a new investment platform, which would, among other things, target fast-growing markets. Furthermore, the Russian President asked that his best wishes be conveyed to the President of Nigeria, acknowledging his significant personal attention to the development of bilateral relations and to cooperation among gas-exporting countries.
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Russia Considers Africa to Be Continent of Future - Putin

14:31 GMT 27.10.2026
© Фотохост-агентство саммита ФСЭГ / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers Africa to be a continent of the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"I want to note that we consider Africa to be a continent of the future," Putin said at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.
The President also noted that, within the framework of BRICS, Russia is promoting the creation of a new investment platform, which would, among other things, target fast-growing markets.
"In this regard, Africa should be a top priority," he added.
Furthermore, the Russian President asked that his best wishes be conveyed to the President of Nigeria, acknowledging his significant personal attention to the development of bilateral relations and to cooperation among gas-exporting countries.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Russia Envisions Africa as Key Pillar of Multipolar World - Lavrov
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