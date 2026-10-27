https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/lavrov-calls-diesel-fuel-supplies-to-us-pragmatic-move-1124955635.html
Lavrov Calls Diesel Fuel Supplies to US Pragmatic Move
Lavrov Calls Diesel Fuel Supplies to US Pragmatic Move
Sputnik International
The supply of diesel fuel to the United States is a business agreement, there were no political conditions or links, and this is a purely pragmatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T15:40+0000
2026-10-27T15:40+0000
2026-10-27T15:40+0000
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"There were no conditions... There were no strings attached at all. This is a purely pragmatic approach," Putin said, when asked whether the diesel fuel deal would be followed by a reduction in support for Tehran.The administration of US President Donald Trump advocates for expanding and deepening US-Russia dialogue, covering new areas, Lavrov said.Meanwhile, Russia still sees no change in Europe's approach to the conflict in Ukraine, as the EU continues to ignore its root causes, Lavrov said.The minister also called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other EU politicians political "masochists" for striving to "defeat Russia," despite the damage to their countries from this course.Ukraine Negotiation ProcessEuropean countries are trying to squeeze into the negotiation process on Ukraine, but so far they have not changed their approach, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.The minister recalled that Europe had previously categorically refused to contact Russia."Now they are saying no, let's restore these contacts somehow," Lavrov said.Protests in European CapitalsThe protests in Paris and other European capitals show how much of a "blooming garden" Europe actually is, Lavrov said.Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions, including Spain, Italy and Austria.UNSC ExpansionRussia advocates for expanding the UN Security Council exclusively by including countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, Lavrov said.Economic Sovereignty of African NationsRussia supports Africa’s "second awakening" and is ready to assist countries of the continent in achieving economic independence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday."The second awakening of the African continent is now taking place. Russia strongly supports these processes and, as before, is ready to contribute to the establishment of an independent economy for all our African friends," Lavrov said.The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is a media partner for the summit and forum.
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russia, sergey lavrov, donald trump, vladimir putin, european union (eu), un security council (unsc), paris, ukraine
Lavrov Calls Diesel Fuel Supplies to US Pragmatic Move
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The supply of diesel fuel to the United States is a business agreement, there were no political conditions or links, and this is a purely pragmatic move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"There were no conditions... There were no strings attached at all. This is a purely pragmatic approach," Putin said, when asked whether the diesel fuel deal would be followed by a reduction in support for Tehran.
The administration of US President Donald Trump advocates for expanding and deepening US-Russia dialogue, covering new areas, Lavrov said.
"The Trump administration... is open to dialogue with us. And the Trump administration openly advocates for this dialogue to develop, deepen, and encompass as many areas as possible," Lavrov said during a meeting with editors-in-chief of African media outlets.
Meanwhile, Russia still sees no change in Europe's approach to the conflict in Ukraine, as the EU continues to ignore its root causes, Lavrov said.
The minister also called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other EU politicians political "masochists" for striving to "defeat Russia," despite the damage to their countries from this course.
Ukraine Negotiation Process
European countries are trying to squeeze into the negotiation process on Ukraine, but so far they have not changed their approach, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Today, the President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin spoke by phone with the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of Finland at their request. I have not seen the specific recording yet, but apparently, nothing new has been heard either. This only shows the desire of the Europeans to squeeze into the negotiation process," Lavrov said.
The minister recalled that Europe had previously categorically refused to contact Russia.
"Now they are saying no, let's restore these contacts somehow," Lavrov said.
Protests in European Capitals
The protests in Paris and other European capitals show how much of a "blooming garden" Europe actually is, Lavrov said.
"What a 'blooming garden' this is, we are now seeing on TV screens from the events that unfolded in Paris and, in general, in a number of other capitals," Lavrov said.
Protests began in France in mid-September, when high school students took to the streets in Paris suburbs demanding improvements to the condition of schools. Later, they were joined by those dissatisfied with rising prices in the country, and the actions spread to other regions, including Spain, Italy and Austria.
Russia advocates for expanding the UN Security Council exclusively by including countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, Lavrov said.
"The Security Council should be expanded exclusively through the inclusion of developing countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America. There should be no room for Western nations, or for countries that are ideologically and practically part of the 'collective West,' such as Japan, and no applications from such states should even be considered," Lavrov said.
Economic Sovereignty of African Nations
Russia supports Africa’s "second awakening" and is ready to assist countries of the continent in achieving economic independence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The second awakening of the African continent is now taking place. Russia strongly supports these processes and, as before, is ready to contribute to the establishment of an independent economy for all our African friends," Lavrov said.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is a media partner for the summit and forum.