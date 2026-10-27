https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/putin-notes-increased-coordination-between-russia-qatar-on-international-stage-1124957242.html
Putin Notes Increased Coordination Between Russia, Qatar on International Stage
Putin Notes Increased Coordination Between Russia, Qatar on International Stage
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday noted the increased coordination between Russia and Qatar on the international stage, given Doha's significant mediation role in resolving the situation in the Persian Gulf.
2026-10-27T18:33+0000
2026-10-27T18:33+0000
2026-10-27T18:33+0000
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"I would also like to note the increased coordination on the international stage, given Qatar's significant mediation role in resolving various crises, including in the Persian Gulf," Putin said at a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Trade between Russia and Qatar has increased by 10%, Putin highlighted."A range of measures is being implemented to diversify and increase trade. Although it is modest in absolute terms, it is still growing, having increased by 10%," Putin said.Putin noted that stability in the energy market depends on effective coordination between Russia and Qatar.The Russian president also thanked Al Thani for his visit to Moscow.Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, Putin said that Russia has advocated for a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict over Iran from the very beginning."From the very beginning of the conflict over Iran … Russia has advocated for a political and diplomatic solution," Putin said at a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Russia is ready to do everything possible to resolve the difficult situation in the Middle East, Putin said.The Islamabad Memorandum between the United States and Iran remains relevant for the settlement, Putin added.
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Putin Notes Increased Coordination Between Russia, Qatar on International Stage
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday noted the increased coordination between Russia and Qatar on the international stage, given Doha's significant mediation role in resolving the situation in the Persian Gulf.
"I would also like to note the increased coordination on the international stage, given Qatar's significant mediation role in resolving various crises, including in the Persian Gulf," Putin said at a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Trade between Russia and Qatar has increased by 10%, Putin highlighted.
"A range of measures is being implemented to diversify and increase trade. Although it is modest in absolute terms, it is still growing, having increased by 10%," Putin said.
Putin noted that stability in the energy market depends on effective coordination between Russia and Qatar.
The Russian president also thanked Al Thani for his visit to Moscow.
Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, Putin said that Russia has advocated for a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict over Iran from the very beginning.
"From the very beginning of the conflict over Iran … Russia has advocated for a political and diplomatic solution," Putin said at a meeting with Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Russia is ready to do everything possible to resolve the difficult situation in the Middle East, Putin said.
The Islamabad Memorandum between the United States and Iran remains relevant for the settlement, Putin added.