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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-burkina-faso-deepening-nuclear-cooperation---ambassador-1124945942.html
Russia, Burkina Faso Deepening Nuclear Cooperation - Ambassador
Russia, Burkina Faso Deepening Nuclear Cooperation - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia and Burkina Faso have been deepening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov told Sputnik.
2026-10-27T07:02+0000
2026-10-27T07:02+0000
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"The roadmap is being consistently implemented. Technical contacts between Russian and Burkinabe specialists are being maintained, including via Rosatom and the Burkinabe Atomic Energy Agency," the ambassador said. Burkinabe specialists are enrolled in nuclear-related programs at Russian universities, Martynov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
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russia, burkina faso, rosatom, nuclear, nuclear power plant, nuclear fuel

Russia, Burkina Faso Deepening Nuclear Cooperation - Ambassador

07:02 GMT 27.10.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankA Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region
A Russian national flag and flags with the logo of Rosatom flutters at the construction site of a cooling tower at the Kursk II nuclear power plant near the village of Makarovka outside Kurchatov, Kursk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Burkina Faso have been deepening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov told Sputnik.
"The roadmap is being consistently implemented. Technical contacts between Russian and Burkinabe specialists are being maintained, including via Rosatom and the Burkinabe Atomic Energy Agency," the ambassador said.
Burkinabe specialists are enrolled in nuclear-related programs at Russian universities, Martynov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
A view of the company Bogoso Gold Limited, open cast gold mine near the town of Prestea, Ghana, Sept. 27, 2005. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Russia's Nordgold Interested in Expanding Gold Mining in Burkina Faso - Ambassador
25 October, 10:13 GMT
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