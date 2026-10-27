https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-burkina-faso-deepening-nuclear-cooperation---ambassador-1124945942.html
Russia, Burkina Faso Deepening Nuclear Cooperation - Ambassador
Russia, Burkina Faso Deepening Nuclear Cooperation - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Russia and Burkina Faso have been deepening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov told Sputnik.
2026-10-27T07:02+0000
2026-10-27T07:02+0000
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"The roadmap is being consistently implemented. Technical contacts between Russian and Burkinabe specialists are being maintained, including via Rosatom and the Burkinabe Atomic Energy Agency," the ambassador said. Burkinabe specialists are enrolled in nuclear-related programs at Russian universities, Martynov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russias-nordgold-interested-in-expanding-gold-mining-in-burkina-faso---ambassador-1124934208.html
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russia, burkina faso, rosatom, nuclear, nuclear power plant, nuclear fuel
russia, burkina faso, rosatom, nuclear, nuclear power plant, nuclear fuel
Russia, Burkina Faso Deepening Nuclear Cooperation - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Burkina Faso have been deepening cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Ambassador to Burkina Faso Igor Martynov told Sputnik.
"The roadmap is being consistently implemented. Technical contacts between Russian and Burkinabe specialists are being maintained, including via Rosatom and the Burkinabe Atomic Energy Agency," the ambassador said.
Burkinabe specialists are enrolled in nuclear-related programs at Russian universities, Martynov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. The third Russia-Africa summit
will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.