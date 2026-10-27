https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-sierra-leone-expand-cooperation-in-mineral-resources---ambassador-1124954683.html
Russia, Sierra Leone Expand Cooperation in Mineral Resources - Ambassador
Russia, Sierra Leone Expand Cooperation in Mineral Resources - Ambassador
Sputnik International
Contacts between Russian mining organizations and Sierra Leone's government agencies contribute to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in developing mineral resources, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
2026-10-27T05:55+0000
2026-10-27T05:55+0000
2026-10-27T14:55+0000
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"Contacts with Russian geological exploration organizations, including Rosgeologia and Zarubezhgeologia, create preconditions for the further expansion of cooperation in developing mineral resources," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit. A practical basis for deepening interaction in mineral resources was laid in January 2024, when Russia and Sierra Leone signed a memorandum of cooperation in subsoil use, the ambassador said. Russia has significant experience and modern technologies in geological exploration, industrial extraction, enrichment and deep processing of gold-bearing ores, Stolyarov said. The ambassador pointed to the efforts of the Sierra Leonean authorities to develop the national mining industry, create processing capacities and increase the share of domestically produced commodities. Such an approach can help strengthen economic sovereignty, expand employment and form national industrial base, Stolyarov added. The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.
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Russia, Sierra Leone Expand Cooperation in Mineral Resources - Ambassador
05:55 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:55 GMT 27.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Contacts between Russian mining organizations and Sierra Leone's government agencies contribute to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in developing mineral resources, Russian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Andrei Stolyarov told Sputnik.
"Contacts with Russian geological exploration organizations, including Rosgeologia and Zarubezhgeologia, create preconditions for the further expansion of cooperation in developing mineral resources," Stolyarov said ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
A practical basis for deepening interaction in mineral resources was laid in January 2024, when Russia and Sierra Leone signed a memorandum of cooperation in subsoil use, the ambassador said.
Russia has significant experience and modern technologies in geological exploration, industrial extraction, enrichment and deep processing of gold-bearing ores, Stolyarov said.
The ambassador pointed to the efforts of the Sierra Leonean authorities to develop the national mining industry, create processing capacities and increase the share of domestically produced commodities. Such an approach can help strengthen economic sovereignty, expand employment and form national industrial base, Stolyarov added.
The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29.