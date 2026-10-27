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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-stands-ready-to-assist-somalia-in-fight-against-piracy---ambassador-1124954809.html
Russia Stands Ready to Assist Somalia in Fight Against Piracy - Ambassador
Russia Stands Ready to Assist Somalia in Fight Against Piracy - Ambassador
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Russia is prepared to provide whatever assistance it can to Somalia in the fight against piracy, Vasily Livichuk, Russia's ambassador to Djibouti (with concurrent accreditation to Somalia), said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
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"For our part, we are ready to provide whatever assistance we can to our Somali friends in this regard. As the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry has noted on several occasions, an effective fight against this phenomenon is impossible without addressing its root causes — namely, social, economic and political instability," Livichuk told the agency when asked whether Russia was prepared to contribute to maritime security in the region and how it assessed the reasons behind the surge in piracy off the coast of Somalia. According to the ambassador, aggression toward Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have led to shifts in maritime logistics routes. This has increased the volume of shipping near the Horn of Africa and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which in turn has fueled a rise in piracy off the Somali coast. Data from the Danish Shipping Association indicates that piracy off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden has reached its highest level in over a decade, with at least 13 attacks recorded between January and July of this year. The third Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in Moscow from October 28-29, 2026.
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Russia Stands Ready to Assist Somalia in Fight Against Piracy - Ambassador

06:56 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 27.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Schalk van ZuydamA soldier from the Somalian transitional government forces looks down, with a Somalian flag, left, during a patrol of the border town of Dhobley, Somalia, Sunday, July 24, 2011
A soldier from the Somalian transitional government forces looks down, with a Somalian flag, left, during a patrol of the border town of Dhobley, Somalia, Sunday, July 24, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is prepared to provide whatever assistance it can to Somalia in the fight against piracy, Vasily Livichuk, Russia's ambassador to Djibouti (with concurrent accreditation to Somalia), said in an interview with Sputnik ahead of the Russia-Africa summit.
"For our part, we are ready to provide whatever assistance we can to our Somali friends in this regard. As the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry has noted on several occasions, an effective fight against this phenomenon is impossible without addressing its root causes — namely, social, economic and political instability," Livichuk told the agency when asked whether Russia was prepared to contribute to maritime security in the region and how it assessed the reasons behind the surge in piracy off the coast of Somalia.
According to the ambassador, aggression toward Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz have led to shifts in maritime logistics routes. This has increased the volume of shipping near the Horn of Africa and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which in turn has fueled a rise in piracy off the Somali coast.
Data from the Danish Shipping Association indicates that piracy off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden has reached its highest level in over a decade, with at least 13 attacks recorded between January and July of this year.
The third Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in Moscow from October 28-29, 2026.
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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