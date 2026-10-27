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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russian-forces-push-deeper-across-ukraines-front-lines-1124947919.html
Russian Forces Push Deeper Across Ukraine's Front Lines
Russian Forces Push Deeper Across Ukraine's Front Lines
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Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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This is in addition to:"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, a field artillery piece and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. "Two guided aerial bombs and 645 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Push Deeper Across Ukraine's Front Lines

10:26 GMT 27.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia
A Russian serviceman of the Central military district air defence unit shoots a rifle at an air target in the Avdeyevka area of the frontline of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW, October 27 (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
This is in addition to:
Over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 150 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, a field artillery piece and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
"Two guided aerial bombs and 645 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Liberates Thirteen Ukrainian Settlements in a Week
23 October, 09:34 GMT
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