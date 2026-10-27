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Russian Forces Push Deeper Across Ukraine's Front Lines
Russian Forces Push Deeper Across Ukraine's Front Lines
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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This is in addition to:"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, a field artillery piece and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. "Two guided aerial bombs and 645 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.
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Russian Forces Push Deeper Across Ukraine's Front Lines
MOSCOW, October 27 (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over 165 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Over 230 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 150 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 345 military personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, a field artillery piece and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
"Two guided aerial bombs and 645 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems," the ministry added.