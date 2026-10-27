https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/sadc-executive-secretary-arrives-in-moscow-for-3rd-russia-africa-summit-1124953849.html
SADC Executive Secretary Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
SADC Executive Secretary Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
Sputnik International
Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elias Mpedi Magosi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-10-27T08:45+0000
2026-10-27T08:45+0000
2026-10-27T14:46+0000
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The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the heads of African organizations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday for a working meeting. SADC was invited.
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SADC Executive Secretary Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
08:45 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 27.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elias Mpedi Magosi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The third Russia-Africa summit
will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the heads of African organizations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday for a working meeting. SADC was invited.