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SADC Executive Secretary Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
SADC Executive Secretary Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit
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Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elias Mpedi Magosi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
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SADC Executive Secretary Arrives in Moscow for 3rd Russia-Africa Summit

08:45 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 27.10.2026)
© Host Photo Agency for the Russia–Africa Summit and Forum / Go to the mediabankExecutive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elias Mpedi Magosi
Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elias Mpedi Magosi - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Elias Mpedi Magosi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the third Russia-Africa summit, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The third Russia-Africa summit will take place in Moscow from October 28–29.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the heads of African organizations at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Wednesday for a working meeting. SADC was invited.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Russia Envisions Africa as Key Pillar of Multipolar World - Lavrov
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