https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-envisions-africa-as-key-pillar-of-multipolar-world---lavrov-1124949720.html
Russia Envisions Africa as Key Pillar of Multipolar World - Lavrov
Russia Envisions Africa as Key Pillar of Multipolar World - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia wants Africa to transform into a key pillar of a multipolar world and remains committed to upholding the right of Africans to independently shape their own future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
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"Russia is interested in restoring the African continent as an influential center of a multipolar world. Russia is firmly committed to the inalienable right of the Africans to independently determine the paths and models of their development," Lavrov said at the international conference on building bridges between Russia and Africa. Cooperation between Russia and Africa is of strategic importance, he said. It covers a wide range of issues, from politics and economy to education and culture. The third Russia-Africa summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation.
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Russia Envisions Africa as Key Pillar of Multipolar World - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants Africa to transform into a key pillar of a multipolar world and remains committed to upholding the right of Africans to independently shape their own future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Russia is interested in restoring the African continent as an influential center of a multipolar world. Russia is firmly committed to the inalienable right of the Africans to independently determine the paths and models of their development," Lavrov said at the international conference on building bridges between Russia and Africa.
Cooperation between Russia and Africa is of strategic importance, he said. It covers a wide range of issues, from politics and economy to education and culture.
"Its further strengthening will undoubtedly be facilitated by the third Russia-Africa summit, which begins in Moscow tomorrow," the minister added.
The third Russia-Africa summit
will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of African delegations had confirmed their participation.