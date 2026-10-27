https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/venezuelan-energy-resources-available-for-south-south-cooperation---acting-president-1124952428.html

Venezuelan Energy Resources Available for South-South Cooperation - Acting President

Venezuelan Energy Resources Available for South-South Cooperation - Acting President

Sputnik International

The vast energy resources of Venezuela are available to ensure global energy balance and foster cooperation among countries of the Global South, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday.

2026-10-27T14:26+0000

2026-10-27T14:26+0000

2026-10-27T14:26+0000

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gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

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"Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and its strict adherence to international law, as well as its firm determination to place its vast energy reserves at the service of global energy balance, South-South cooperation, and the shared prosperity of our peoples," Rodriguez said in a video address to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow. The acting president further highlighted that Venezuela strives to become a global gas-producing power in terms of both domestic consumption and export supplies. "Let us continue moving forward in this direction, a constructive one, for the benefit and happiness of the peoples of the world," Rodriguez noted. The global demand for natural gas is expected to grow by more than 30% by 2055, Delcy Rodriguez said.Natural gas as a source of energy has the advantage of being clean, reliable and affordable which in turn can help boost and strengthen industrialization, close energy poverty breaches and secure higher levels of well being for all peoples."We therefore consider it essential to continue strengthening cooperation among member countries," the acting president said.Rodriguez highlighted an important role of natural gas for economic growth and sustainable development across the world.The fuel can help pragmatically and responsibly address what she referred to as an "energy trilemma," which comprises supply security, affordability and environmental sustainability.Efforts to exclude Russia from international cooperation in the gas sector have proven to be a mistake, Delcy Rodriguez said ."Attempts to exclude Russia from international activities in the gas sector show that this is a big mistake for all countries in the world," Rodriguez said in a video message during the the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.On Tuesday, Moscow is hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the summit's plenary session.On Tuesday, Moscow is hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/leaders-of-gecf-member-countries-adopt-moscow-declaration-1124951781.html

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