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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/venezuelan-energy-resources-available-for-south-south-cooperation---acting-president-1124952428.html
Venezuelan Energy Resources Available for South-South Cooperation - Acting President
Venezuelan Energy Resources Available for South-South Cooperation - Acting President
Sputnik International
The vast energy resources of Venezuela are available to ensure global energy balance and foster cooperation among countries of the Global South, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday.
2026-10-27T14:26+0000
2026-10-27T14:26+0000
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"Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and its strict adherence to international law, as well as its firm determination to place its vast energy reserves at the service of global energy balance, South-South cooperation, and the shared prosperity of our peoples," Rodriguez said in a video address to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow. The acting president further highlighted that Venezuela strives to become a global gas-producing power in terms of both domestic consumption and export supplies. "Let us continue moving forward in this direction, a constructive one, for the benefit and happiness of the peoples of the world," Rodriguez noted. The global demand for natural gas is expected to grow by more than 30% by 2055, Delcy Rodriguez said.Natural gas as a source of energy has the advantage of being clean, reliable and affordable which in turn can help boost and strengthen industrialization, close energy poverty breaches and secure higher levels of well being for all peoples."We therefore consider it essential to continue strengthening cooperation among member countries," the acting president said.Rodriguez highlighted an important role of natural gas for economic growth and sustainable development across the world.The fuel can help pragmatically and responsibly address what she referred to as an "energy trilemma," which comprises supply security, affordability and environmental sustainability.Efforts to exclude Russia from international cooperation in the gas sector have proven to be a mistake, Delcy Rodriguez said ."Attempts to exclude Russia from international activities in the gas sector show that this is a big mistake for all countries in the world," Rodriguez said in a video message during the the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.On Tuesday, Moscow is hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the summit's plenary session.On Tuesday, Moscow is hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/leaders-of-gecf-member-countries-adopt-moscow-declaration-1124951781.html
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delcy rodriguez, moscow, venezuela, venezuelan, gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

Venezuelan Energy Resources Available for South-South Cooperation - Acting President

14:26 GMT 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosVenezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
© AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The vast energy resources of Venezuela are available to ensure global energy balance and foster cooperation among countries of the Global South, acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez said on Tuesday.
"Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and its strict adherence to international law, as well as its firm determination to place its vast energy reserves at the service of global energy balance, South-South cooperation, and the shared prosperity of our peoples," Rodriguez said in a video address to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.
The acting president further highlighted that Venezuela strives to become a global gas-producing power in terms of both domestic consumption and export supplies.
"Let us continue moving forward in this direction, a constructive one, for the benefit and happiness of the peoples of the world," Rodriguez noted.
The global demand for natural gas is expected to grow by more than 30% by 2055, Delcy Rodriguez said.
"Looking toward 2055, global demand for natural gas is projected to increase by more than 30%," Rodriguez said.
Natural gas as a source of energy has the advantage of being clean, reliable and affordable which in turn can help boost and strengthen industrialization, close energy poverty breaches and secure higher levels of well being for all peoples.
"We therefore consider it essential to continue strengthening cooperation among member countries," the acting president said.
Rodriguez highlighted an important role of natural gas for economic growth and sustainable development across the world.

"We reaffirm the strategic role of natural gas as a vital energy resource for economic growth and sustainable development," Rodriguez said in a video address to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.

The fuel can help pragmatically and responsibly address what she referred to as an "energy trilemma," which comprises supply security, affordability and environmental sustainability.
Efforts to exclude Russia from international cooperation in the gas sector have proven to be a mistake, Delcy Rodriguez said .
"Attempts to exclude Russia from international activities in the gas sector show that this is a big mistake for all countries in the world," Rodriguez said in a video message during the the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow.On Tuesday, Moscow is hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the summit's plenary session.
On Tuesday, Moscow is hosting the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
Plenary session of the GECF summit - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2026
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Leaders of GECF Member Countries Adopt Moscow Declaration
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