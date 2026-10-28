https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/africa-hopes-russia-will-contribute-to-continents-economy--african-union-chair-1124965079.html
Africa Hopes Russia Will Contribute to Continent's Economy — African Union Chair
Africa Hopes Russia Will Contribute to Continent's Economy — African Union Chair
Sputnik International
Africa hopes that Russia will make a worthy contribution to the continent's economy, Burundian President and Chairperson of the African Union Evariste Ndayishimiye said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T12:45+0000
2026-10-28T12:45+0000
2026-10-28T12:45+0000
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"We wish to build upon mutual respect and friendly ties, and we hope that Russia will contribute to our economy so that, together, we can deliver significant results in the global market and fully realize our potential," Ndayishimiye said during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. He also described the Russia-Africa forum as extremely important for the continent. The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit is taking place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
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Africa Hopes Russia Will Contribute to Continent's Economy — African Union Chair
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Africa hopes that Russia will make a worthy contribution to the continent's economy, Burundian President and Chairperson of the African Union Evariste Ndayishimiye said on Wednesday.
"We wish to build upon mutual respect and friendly ties, and we hope that Russia will contribute to our economy so that, together, we can deliver significant results in the global market and fully realize our potential," Ndayishimiye said during a plenary session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.
He also described the Russia-Africa forum as extremely important for the continent.
"The potential for a Russian-African partnership is great. Our task is to translate it into concrete results," Ndayishimiye added.
The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit is taking place in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.