https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-africa-forum-participants-presented-with-samples-of-advanced-russian-weapons-1124961063.html
Russia-Africa Forum Participants Presented With Samples of Advanced Russian Weapons
Russia-Africa Forum Participants Presented With Samples of Advanced Russian Weapons
Sputnik International
Participants at the third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum have been presented with samples of advanced Russian weapons, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T09:28+0000
2026-10-28T09:28+0000
2026-10-28T09:28+0000
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An exhibition showcasing advanced Russian solutions in key economy sectors is taking place as part of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. Guests have been presented with a sample of the Garpia-A (E) long-range unmanned aerial vehicle system, as well as the Dan-T loitering munition, designed for strikes from aerial carriers. The forum's guests can examine samples of small arms and a layout of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system at the stand of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport. The exhibition has drawn significant interest from among the forum's guests. Many of them are studying reference materials, while some are taking photos in front of Russian weapons samples. The third Russia-Africa Summit and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/russia-africa-summits-lay-foundation-for-moscows-relations-with-african-countries---putin-1124957572.html
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russia, moscow, weapons, weaponry, weapons supplies, south africa, east africa, north africa, central africa, west africa
Russia-Africa Forum Participants Presented With Samples of Advanced Russian Weapons
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Participants at the third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum have been presented with samples of advanced Russian weapons, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
An exhibition showcasing advanced Russian solutions in key economy sectors is taking place as part of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow.
Guests have been presented with a sample of the Garpia-A (E) long-range unmanned aerial vehicle system, as well as the Dan-T loitering munition, designed for strikes from aerial carriers.
The forum's guests can examine samples of small arms and a layout of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system at the stand of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport.
The exhibition has drawn significant interest from among the forum's guests. Many of them are studying reference materials, while some are taking photos in front of Russian weapons samples.
The third Russia-Africa Summit
and the Economic and Humanitarian Forum is being held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.