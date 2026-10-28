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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/iran-russia-preparing-document-on-joint-construction-of-small-nuclear-power-plants---aeoi-1124964786.html
Iran, Russia Preparing Document on Joint Construction of Small Nuclear Power Plants - AEOI
Iran, Russia Preparing Document on Joint Construction of Small Nuclear Power Plants - AEOI
Sputnik International
Iran and Russia are preparing a document providing for the joint and accelerated construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T12:43+0000
2026-10-28T12:43+0000
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"We have a good situation in the field of small modular reactors. We are currently in the process of signing a protocol with the Russian side to build these reactors jointly at a faster pace," Kamalvandi said in a statement published on the AEOI's website. Iran has only one operating nuclear power plant, the Bushehr nuclear power, being built with Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom's assistance. The first unit was connected to the national grid in September 2011, and construction of the plant's second stage, which will include two more units, is currently underway. In late September 2025, Iran and Russia signed an agreement to build four power units worth $25 billion for Iran's new Hormoz NPP in the southern province of Hormozgan. Moscow and Tehran also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran.
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Iran, Russia Preparing Document on Joint Construction of Small Nuclear Power Plants - AEOI

12:43 GMT 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mehdi GhasemiReaktor irańskiej elektrowni atomowej Buszer w Iranie
Reaktor irańskiej elektrowni atomowej Buszer w Iranie - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mehdi Ghasemi
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and Russia are preparing a document providing for the joint and accelerated construction of small-capacity nuclear power plants, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Wednesday.
"We have a good situation in the field of small modular reactors. We are currently in the process of signing a protocol with the Russian side to build these reactors jointly at a faster pace," Kamalvandi said in a statement published on the AEOI's website.
Iran has only one operating nuclear power plant, the Bushehr nuclear power, being built with Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom's assistance. The first unit was connected to the national grid in September 2011, and construction of the plant's second stage, which will include two more units, is currently underway.
In late September 2025, Iran and Russia signed an agreement to build four power units worth $25 billion for Iran's new Hormoz NPP in the southern province of Hormozgan. Moscow and Tehran also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
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Iran Grateful to Russia for Principled Position on Recent Events in Country - Pezeshkian
19 October, 18:27 GMT
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