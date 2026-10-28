https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-not-currently-discussing-return-of-us-companies-to-oil-gas-projects---novak-1124962124.html
Russia Not Currently Discussing Return of US Companies to Oil, Gas Projects - Novak
Russia Not Currently Discussing Return of US Companies to Oil, Gas Projects - Novak
Sputnik International
Russia is not currently in talks with US companies regarding their return to Russian oil and gas projects, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T10:51+0000
2026-10-28T10:51+0000
2026-10-28T10:51+0000
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“There are no such negotiations at the moment,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, when asked whether Russia was in talks about the return of companies like Exxon to the country's oil and gas projects.Russia has always been open to foreign investment, and whether American companies will return depends on them, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday."You know, our position has always been that we are open to foreign partners and foreign investments. Whether they [US companies] will return or not depends primarily on them," Novak told reporters.Russia is actively promoting digital platform projects in Africa, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
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Russia Not Currently Discussing Return of US Companies to Oil, Gas Projects - Novak
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not currently in talks with US companies regarding their return to Russian oil and gas projects, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
“There are no such negotiations at the moment,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, when asked whether Russia was in talks about the return of companies like Exxon to the country's oil and gas projects.
Russia has always been open to foreign investment, and whether American companies will return depends on them, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"You know, our position has always been that we are open to foreign partners and foreign investments. Whether they [US companies] will return or not depends primarily on them," Novak told reporters.
Russia is actively promoting digital platform projects in Africa, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"We are actively promoting various projects related to digital platforms in African countries. Yandex is already involved in many countries. Therefore, there is a huge range of proposals in various areas that we are ready to discuss with our African partners, and have even given them certain proposals," Novak told reporters.
The third Russia-Africa
Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.