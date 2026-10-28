International
LIVE: Tariff Wars and Illegitimate Sanctions Are Neocolonial Instruments: Putin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/russia-not-currently-discussing-return-of-us-companies-to-oil-gas-projects---novak-1124962124.html
Russia Not Currently Discussing Return of US Companies to Oil, Gas Projects - Novak
Russia Not Currently Discussing Return of US Companies to Oil, Gas Projects - Novak
Sputnik International
Russia is not currently in talks with US companies regarding their return to Russian oil and gas projects, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
2026-10-28T10:51+0000
2026-10-28T10:51+0000
world
alexander novak
russia
oil
gas
natural gas
yandex
us
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108746054_0:135:2237:1393_1920x0_80_0_0_f5618828c8c0cf22019287e625940f48.jpg
“There are no such negotiations at the moment,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, when asked whether Russia was in talks about the return of companies like Exxon to the country's oil and gas projects.Russia has always been open to foreign investment, and whether American companies will return depends on them, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday."You know, our position has always been that we are open to foreign partners and foreign investments. Whether they [US companies] will return or not depends primarily on them," Novak told reporters.Russia is actively promoting digital platform projects in Africa, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/trump-invokes-cold-war-era-law-to-boost-us-oil-and-refining-1124926368.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108746054_249:0:2237:1491_1920x0_80_0_0_60c748d6eb1be1c879eb7595903d7f58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
alexander novak, russia, oil, gas, natural gas, yandex, us
alexander novak, russia, oil, gas, natural gas, yandex, us

Russia Not Currently Discussing Return of US Companies to Oil, Gas Projects - Novak

10:51 GMT 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matt BrownExxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont.
Exxon Mobil Billings Refinery sits in Billings, Mont. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
© AP Photo / Matt Brown
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is not currently in talks with US companies regarding their return to Russian oil and gas projects, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
“There are no such negotiations at the moment,” Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, when asked whether Russia was in talks about the return of companies like Exxon to the country's oil and gas projects.
Russia has always been open to foreign investment, and whether American companies will return depends on them, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"You know, our position has always been that we are open to foreign partners and foreign investments. Whether they [US companies] will return or not depends primarily on them," Novak told reporters.
Russia is actively promoting digital platform projects in Africa, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
"We are actively promoting various projects related to digital platforms in African countries. Yandex is already involved in many countries. Therefore, there is a huge range of proposals in various areas that we are ready to discuss with our African partners, and have even given them certain proposals," Novak told reporters.
The third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum and Summit will be held in Moscow on October 28-29. Sputnik is an information partner of the summit and the forum.
President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
Americas
Trump Invokes Cold War-Era Law to Boost US Oil and Refining
23 October, 04:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала