https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/the-wests-attempts-to-derail-russia-africa-summit-doomed-to-fail---russian-diplomat-1124971666.html
The West’s Attempts to Derail Russia-Africa Summit Doomed to Fail - Russian Diplomat
The West’s Attempts to Derail Russia-Africa Summit Doomed to Fail - Russian Diplomat
Sputnik International
A number of states unfriendly to Moscow have long been trying to hinder the development of relations between Russia and Africa, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneeva told Sputnik.
2026-10-29T05:35+0000
2026-10-29T05:35+0000
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“In other words, this is not just an isolated Western effort targeting the Russia-Africa summit, and the Africans are well aware of this,” Yevstigneeva stressed.The very fact that the Russia-Africa summit is being held is clear evidence of the consistent policy pursued by African leaders, the Russian diplomat emphasized.
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The West’s Attempts to Derail Russia-Africa Summit Doomed to Fail - Russian Diplomat
A number of states unfriendly to Moscow have long been trying to hinder the development of relations between Russia and Africa, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneeva told Sputnik.
“In other words, this is not just an isolated Western effort targeting the Russia-Africa summit, and the Africans are well aware of this,” Yevstigneeva stressed.
She added that in response to such demarches, “our [African] friends usually make it clear that they have the right to choose their own partners.”
The very fact that the Russia-Africa summit is being held is clear evidence of the consistent policy pursued by African leaders, the Russian diplomat emphasized.