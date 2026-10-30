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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/karacharovsky-mechanical-plant-presents-its-technologies-to-delegation-from-africa-in-moscow-1124980917.html
Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant Presents Its Technologies to Delegation from Africa in Moscow
Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant Presents Its Technologies to Delegation from Africa in Moscow
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Representatives of the Central African Republic visited the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant in Moscow as part of the Russia-Africa summit, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.
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The foreign guests familiarized themselves with the plant's operations, the main stages of elevator manufacturing, and the organization of production processes. The foreign delegation consisted of five people, including Minister of Economy Marc Mandaba and Minister of Trade and Industry Maxime Balalou. The delegation members were shown the production facilities of the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant, briefed on the stages of manufacturing lifting equipment, and given a demonstration of the technological lines in operation. The Vertical Transport Center of the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant is undergoing comprehensive modernization. The plant is renovating its factory buildings and machine tool fleet, introducing high-precision equipment, and launching new technological lines. Upon completion of the work, the plant's production capacity will increase to 12,000 elevators per year.
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Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant Presents Its Technologies to Delegation from Africa in Moscow

15:55 GMT 30.10.2026 (Updated: 16:03 GMT 30.10.2026)
© Photo : TIMUR ANIKEEVPress service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government
Press service of the Department of Investment and Industrial Policy of the Moscow Government - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
© Photo : TIMUR ANIKEEV
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Representatives of the Central African Republic visited the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant in Moscow as part of the Russia-Africa summit, Minister of the Moscow Government and Head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy Anatoly Garbuzov said.
The foreign guests familiarized themselves with the plant's operations, the main stages of elevator manufacturing, and the organization of production processes.

"Moscow is consistently developing international cooperation and strengthening business ties with foreign partners. As part of the Russia-Africa summit, a delegation from the Central African Republic visited the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant — one of the leading centers of domestic elevator manufacturing. Such meetings facilitate the exchange of experience and the development of interaction between representatives of different countries," Anatoly Garbuzov said.

The foreign delegation consisted of five people, including Minister of Economy Marc Mandaba and Minister of Trade and Industry Maxime Balalou. The delegation members were shown the production facilities of the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant, briefed on the stages of manufacturing lifting equipment, and given a demonstration of the technological lines in operation.
"The meeting with representatives of the Central African Republic provided an opportunity to showcase the plant's capabilities and strengthen business contacts with foreign partners," Dmitry Sidelkovsky, General Director of the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant noted.
The Vertical Transport Center of the Karacharovsky Mechanical Plant is undergoing comprehensive modernization. The plant is renovating its factory buildings and machine tool fleet, introducing high-precision equipment, and launching new technological lines. Upon completion of the work, the plant's production capacity will increase to 12,000 elevators per year.
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