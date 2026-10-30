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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russia-eyes-egypt-as-new-seed-supply-hub-for-africa-1124978795.html
Russia Eyes Egypt as New Seed Supply Hub For Africa
Russia Eyes Egypt as New Seed Supply Hub For Africa
Sputnik International
Russia and Egypt are discussing the construction of a seed-processing plant to supply Egyptian farmers and potentially other African markets, with a Russian agricultural company ready to invest in the project, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut announced.
2026-10-30T09:15+0000
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The facility would process locally grown seeds, helping Egypt meet domestic demand and potentially export planting material across Africa.According to Lut, the investor is a Russian company specializing in plant breeding and seed production, with large facilities already operating in Russia. The project could move forward once final agreements are reached. She added that the initiative could become a model for similar projects across Africa, expanding Russian agricultural investment while helping African countries strengthen local food production and food security.
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Russia Eyes Egypt as New Seed Supply Hub For Africa

09:15 GMT 30.10.2026
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Russia and Egypt are discussing the construction of a seed-processing plant to supply Egyptian farmers and potentially other African markets, with a Russian agricultural company ready to invest in the project, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut announced.
The facility would process locally grown seeds, helping Egypt meet domestic demand and potentially export planting material across Africa.
According to Lut, the investor is a Russian company specializing in plant breeding and seed production, with large facilities already operating in Russia.
The project could move forward once final agreements are reached. She added that the initiative could become a model for similar projects across Africa, expanding Russian agricultural investment while helping African countries strengthen local food production and food security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with heads of regional African organizations on the sidelines of the 3rd Russia–Africa Summit and Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Russia Ready to Assist Africa in Fight Against Terrorism - Putin
28 October, 16:43 GMT
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