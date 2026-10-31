https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/dialogue-between-russian-ukrainian-ombudsmen-important-for-human-rights-work---kremlin-1124982263.html
Dialogue Between Russian, Ukrainian Ombudsmen Important for Human Rights Work - Kremlin
Dialogue Between Russian, Ukrainian Ombudsmen Important for Human Rights Work - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets have established a good dialogue, which is important for human rights activities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2026-10-31T07:38+0000
2026-10-31T07:38+0000
2026-10-31T07:38+0000
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"They have established a good dialogue. This is important. They are gradually beginning to trust each other. This is good for human rights work," Peskov told Russian media, commenting on the interaction between the two ombudsmen.The contact between the officials has been established as part of the humanitarian operation in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson region secured by the US First Lady Melania Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/melania-trump-secures-ceasefire-in-alyoshki-starting-october-29---white-house-1124928986.html
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Dialogue Between Russian, Ukrainian Ombudsmen Important for Human Rights Work - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets have established a good dialogue, which is important for human rights activities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"They have established a good dialogue. This is important. They are gradually beginning to trust each other. This is good for human rights work," Peskov told Russian media, commenting on the interaction between the two ombudsmen.
The contact between the officials has been established as part of the humanitarian operation in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson region secured by the US First Lady Melania Trump.