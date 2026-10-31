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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/finland-pushes-its-military-buildup-further-with-space-operations-center-1124982800.html
Finland Pushes Its Military Buildup Further with Space Operations Center
Finland Pushes Its Military Buildup Further with Space Operations Center
Sputnik International
The center will start operations on January 1, 2027, the Finnish Air Force announced. It will be located within the Finnish Air Force HQ in central Finland.
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Recently, Finland has significantly increased its military spending. The country signed a contract for the delivery of 64 F-35A fighters, withdrew from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, and in June lifted a long-standing ban on the transit of nuclear weapons through Finnish territory.Russia has repeatedly stated that such measures increase tensions on the border and undermine regional security.
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Finland Pushes Its Military Buildup Further with Space Operations Center

13:17 GMT 31.10.2026
© Photo : Marines.mil Marines from Sweden (File)
 Marines from Sweden (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2026
© Photo : Marines.mil
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The center will start operations on January 1, 2027, the Finnish Air Force announced. It will be located within the Finnish Air Force HQ in central Finland.
The center's goal is to monitor space activity, coordinate Finland's actions with NATO and other allies , and run its own space systems
The core of the center's assets will be a satellite remote sensing system developed by Finland's ICEYE company, which signed a contract worth $176M with the country's defense ministry in 2025
Recently, Finland has significantly increased its military spending. The country signed a contract for the delivery of 64 F-35A fighters, withdrew from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines, and in June lifted a long-standing ban on the transit of nuclear weapons through Finnish territory.
Russia has repeatedly stated that such measures increase tensions on the border and undermine regional security.
This image provided by the US Air Force, a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 510th Fighter Squadron takes off during Red Flag 24-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, on Jan 25, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2026
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Finland Lifts Nuclear Weapons Ban – a Dangerous Shift in the Baltic
18 June, 04:12 GMT
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