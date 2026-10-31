https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/iran-to-make-decision-on-talks-with-us-once-it-accepts-irans-terms---foreign-minister-1124982932.html
Iran to Make Decision on Talks With US Once It Accepts Iran's Terms - Foreign Minister
Iran to Make Decision on Talks With US Once It Accepts Iran's Terms - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran will decide whether to hold direct or indirect negotiations with the United States once it agrees to Iran's terms, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
2026-10-31T13:42+0000
2026-10-31T13:42+0000
2026-10-31T14:10+0000
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"We will make a decision on whether to hold direct or indirect talks with the US as soon as Washington agrees to our terms," Araghchi told Al-Jazeera. Iran does not consider a meeting with the US to be necessary now, he said. Any assumptions about Iran's plans to hold talks are just media speculation, the minister stressed. He said Iran had sent a delegation to Doha.
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Iran to Make Decision on Talks With US Once It Accepts Iran's Terms - Foreign Minister
13:42 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 14:10 GMT 31.10.2026)
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Iran will decide whether to hold direct or indirect negotiations with the United States once it agrees to Iran's terms, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"We will make a decision on whether to hold direct or indirect talks with the US as soon as Washington agrees to our terms," Araghchi told Al-Jazeera.
Iran does not consider a meeting with the US to be necessary now, he said.
"We see no need to meet with the Americans at present. Our conditions are clear, and mediators are continuing their consultations regarding them," Araghchi said.
Any assumptions about Iran's plans to hold talks are just media speculation, the minister stressed. He said Iran had sent a delegation to Doha.