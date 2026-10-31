https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/irans-supreme-leader-vows-full-spectrum-retaliation-to-any-enemy-aggression-1124982614.html
Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Full-Spectrum Retaliation to Any Enemy Aggression
Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Full-Spectrum Retaliation to Any Enemy Aggression
Sputnik International
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has directed the country’s armed forces to deliver an immediate and decisive response to any enemy attack, free from geographical restrictions, according to Iranian media reports.
2026-10-31T11:27+0000
2026-10-31T11:27+0000
2026-10-31T11:27+0000
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Speaking to senior military commanders, Khamenei declared that if adversaries renew military or terrorist strikes, it will be Iran and its people - not the aggressors - who determine when and how such hostilities conclude. He instructed the military to:Khamenei stressed that broad popular backing for the armed forces remains a central element of Iran’s deterrence against external powers and their internal collaborators. He highlighted the steadfastness of the Resistance Axis across multiple countries and described the unity of operational theaters as a critical driver of the emerging political and security landscape in West Asia. Commanders also briefed the Supreme Leader on elevated combat readiness along the Persian Gulf shoreline, the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the northwestern and southeastern frontiers.
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Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows Full-Spectrum Retaliation to Any Enemy Aggression
Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has directed the country’s armed forces to deliver an immediate and decisive response to any enemy attack, free from geographical restrictions, according to Iranian media reports.
Speaking to senior military commanders, Khamenei declared that if adversaries renew military or terrorist strikes, it will be Iran and its people - not the aggressors - who determine when and how such hostilities conclude.
He instructed the military to:
Fully refresh the target list so that every tangible and intangible asset of the enemy is within reach of Iran’s capabilities
Fortify intelligence structures
Advance domestic defense systems in both doctrine and combat methods
Reinforce the spiritual foundations of the forces
Khamenei stressed that broad popular backing for the armed forces remains a central element of Iran’s deterrence against external powers and their internal collaborators.
He highlighted the steadfastness of the Resistance Axis across multiple countries and described the unity of operational theaters as a critical driver of the emerging political and security landscape in West Asia.
Commanders also briefed the Supreme Leader on elevated combat readiness along the Persian Gulf shoreline, the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the northwestern and southeastern frontiers.