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Russia at G20 Meeting Flags Sanctions and Asset Freezes Among Methods Undermining Global Trade - MFA
Russia at G20 Meeting Flags Sanctions and Asset Freezes Among Methods Undermining Global Trade - MFA
Sputnik International
Russia gave its take on actions that undermine international trade - including the interception of merchant vessels, the unilateral imposition of sanctions and the seizure of state assets — at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
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"We provided a comprehensive assessment of destructive actions undermining international trade, including the interception of commercial fleets, sanctions, asset freezes and other unscrupulous methods," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the outcome of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Other Statements
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Russia at G20 Meeting Flags Sanctions and Asset Freezes Among Methods Undermining Global Trade - MFA
18:09 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 31.10.2026)
Russia gave its take on actions that undermine international trade - including the interception of merchant vessels, the unilateral imposition of sanctions and the seizure of state assets - at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"We provided a comprehensive assessment of destructive actions undermining international trade, including the interception of commercial fleets, sanctions, asset freezes and other unscrupulous methods," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the outcome of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Russian side stressed the importance of strengthening a multipolar world order, reforming the system of economic governance, and countering unfair competition and neocolonial practices
Russia confirmed its intention to remain a leading supplier of energy resources, food and fertilizers to countries in need
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31. The meeting is a key diplomatic event ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Miami on December 14-15.