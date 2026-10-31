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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/russia-at-g20-meeting-flags-sanctions-and-asset-freezes-among-methods-undermining-global-trade---1124983335.html
Russia at G20 Meeting Flags Sanctions and Asset Freezes Among Methods Undermining Global Trade - MFA
Russia at G20 Meeting Flags Sanctions and Asset Freezes Among Methods Undermining Global Trade - MFA
Sputnik International
Russia gave its take on actions that undermine international trade - including the interception of merchant vessels, the unilateral imposition of sanctions and the seizure of state assets — at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
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"We provided a comprehensive assessment of destructive actions undermining international trade, including the interception of commercial fleets, sanctions, asset freezes and other unscrupulous methods," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the outcome of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Other Statements
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Russia at G20 Meeting Flags Sanctions and Asset Freezes Among Methods Undermining Global Trade - MFA

18:09 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 31.10.2026)
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Russia gave its take on actions that undermine international trade - including the interception of merchant vessels, the unilateral imposition of sanctions and the seizure of state assets - at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"We provided a comprehensive assessment of destructive actions undermining international trade, including the interception of commercial fleets, sanctions, asset freezes and other unscrupulous methods," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the outcome of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Other Statements

Russian side stressed the importance of strengthening a multipolar world order, reforming the system of economic governance, and countering unfair competition and neocolonial practices
Russia confirmed its intention to remain a leading supplier of energy resources, food and fertilizers to countries in need
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2026
Russia
US Pragmatism Could Help Discussions Within G20 - Lavrov
03:11 GMT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leading the Russian delegation at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta on October 30-31. The meeting is a key diplomatic event ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Miami on December 14-15.

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