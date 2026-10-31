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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Forces Hit Kiev CHPP-6 Supplying Energy to Ukrainian Military Logistics - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Kiev CHPP-6 Supplying Energy to Ukrainian Military Logistics - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces struck the CHPP-6 (Combined Heat and Power Plant) in Kiev overnight, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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Overnight on Saturday, Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes on logistics and energy infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as on maritime vessels involved in the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. "As a result of the strikes, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: the CHPP-6 thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment," the statement read.
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Russian Forces Hit Kiev CHPP-6 Supplying Energy to Ukrainian Military Logistics - MoD

05:29 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 31.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankCombat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo
Combat launch of a missile from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system to destroy hangars with military equipment and ammunition of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during a special military operation. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Armed Forces struck the CHPP-6 (Combined Heat and Power Plant) in Kiev overnight, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Overnight on Saturday, Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes on logistics and energy infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as on maritime vessels involved in the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: the CHPP-6 thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment," the statement read.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Pulverizes Ukraine’s Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
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