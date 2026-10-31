https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/russian-forces-hit-kiev-chpp-6-supplying-energy-to-ukrainian-military-logistics---mod-1124982131.html
Russian Forces Hit Kiev CHPP-6 Supplying Energy to Ukrainian Military Logistics - MoD
Russian Forces Hit Kiev CHPP-6 Supplying Energy to Ukrainian Military Logistics - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces struck the CHPP-6 (Combined Heat and Power Plant) in Kiev overnight, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-10-31T05:29+0000
2026-10-31T05:29+0000
2026-10-31T08:52+0000
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Overnight on Saturday, Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes on logistics and energy infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as on maritime vessels involved in the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces. "As a result of the strikes, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: the CHPP-6 thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment," the statement read.
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Russian Forces Hit Kiev CHPP-6 Supplying Energy to Ukrainian Military Logistics - MoD
05:29 GMT 31.10.2026 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 31.10.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Armed Forces struck the CHPP-6 (Combined Heat and Power Plant) in Kiev overnight, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Overnight on Saturday, Russian forces continued to carry out drone strikes on logistics and energy infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as on maritime vessels involved in the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"As a result of the strikes, the following were hit in the city of Kiev: the CHPP-6 thermal power plant, which supplies electricity to military logistics facilities and storage sites for weapons and military equipment," the statement read.