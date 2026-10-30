https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/russia-pulverizes-ukraines-military-logistics-energy-and-port-infrastructure--mod-1124977812.html
Russia Pulverizes Ukraine’s Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Russia Pulverizes Ukraine’s Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
Sputnik International
Russia carried out a strike on a power substation in Hotov which ensured the functioning of the military industry of Ukraine in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-10-30T07:11+0000
2026-10-30T07:11+0000
2026-10-30T07:11+0000
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"As a result of the strike, the power substation PS-330 Novokievskaya in the village of Hotov, which ensures the functioning of enterprises of the military industry of Ukraine in the city of Kiev, was hit," the ministry said. Russian forces also hit an electrical power station, which ensured the operation of military industry enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry added.The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea that was delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Odessa for the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and energy facilities that ensure their operation, as well as port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.The Russian armed forces hit a missile assembly and detailing plant in Kiev that produces components for long-range attack UAVs, the ministry said.Russian forces also hit the Fanplit workshop at night, where there were assembled and stored FP-1 and FP-2 Fire Point long-range and medium-range drones, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/russia-strikes-ship-with-supplies-to-ukrainian-forces-in-black-sea--mod-1124975973.html
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Russia Pulverizes Ukraine’s Military Logistics, Energy and Port Infrastructure – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia carried out a strike on a power substation in Hotov which ensured the functioning of the military industry of Ukraine in Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of the strike, the power substation PS-330 Novokievskaya in the village of Hotov, which ensures the functioning of enterprises of the military industry of Ukraine in the city of Kiev, was hit," the ministry said.
Russian forces also hit an electrical power station, which ensured the operation of military industry enterprises in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry added.
The Russian armed forces struck a cargo ship in the Black Sea that was delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo to Odessa for the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike
using high-precision ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and energy facilities that ensure their operation, as well as port infrastructure facilities and naval vessels used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine.
"As a result of the strike, a marine vessel of the dry cargo type was struck in the Black Sea, delivering military equipment and dual-use cargo for the armed forces of Ukraine to the port of Odessa," the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces hit a missile assembly and detailing plant in Kiev that produces components for long-range attack UAVs, the ministry said.
"As a result of the strike, in the city of Kiev ... the rocket assembly and detailing plant (Kiev Radio Plant JSC, Trimen-Ukraine LLC) was hit, which produces components for reconnaissance and attack UAVs, including long-range ones," the ministry said.
Russian forces also hit the Fanplit workshop at night, where there were assembled and stored FP-1 and FP-2 Fire Point long-range and medium-range drones, the ministry added.