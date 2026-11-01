Britain’s Plan to Prepare for War in 1,000 Days Is Insane — Politician
© Marco BertorelloОркестр гренадерской гвардии в Букингемском дворце в центре Лондона перед торжественным шествием гроба королевы Елизаветы II из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл
© Marco Bertorello
Subscribe
The call by British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting to prepare for war in 1,000 days is part of the insane anti-Russian rhetoric of the British elites, leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway tells Sputnik.
The British media reproduce the madness the political elites are putting forward today and no one even questions it, he notes.
Against the backdrop of such statements, the country is sinking into decline — the economic crisis in Britain is worsening, the politician stresses.
At the same time, Britain has designated Russia a permanent enemy, and every problem is blamed on it, Galloway adds.
The kingdom’s defense minister had earlier stated that the UK must be ready to wage a likely conflict by 2030, and that the British army has a thousand days to fulfill this mission. To achieve this, the UK plans to raise its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, while in 2026 estimated spending is 2.6%.
Against the backdrop of such statements, the country is sinking into decline — the economic crisis in Britain is worsening, the politician stresses.
At the same time, Britain has designated Russia a permanent enemy, and every problem is blamed on it, Galloway adds.
The kingdom’s defense minister had earlier stated that the UK must be ready to wage a likely conflict by 2030, and that the British army has a thousand days to fulfill this mission. To achieve this, the UK plans to raise its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, while in 2026 estimated spending is 2.6%.
25 October, 14:36 GMT