International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/britains-plan-to-prepare-for-war-in-1000-days-is-insane--politician-1124984796.html
Britain’s Plan to Prepare for War in 1,000 Days Is Insane — Politician
Britain’s Plan to Prepare for War in 1,000 Days Is Insane — Politician
Sputnik International
The call by British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting to prepare for war in 1,000 days is part of the insane anti-Russian rhetoric of the British elites, leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway tells Sputnik.
2026-11-01T14:39+0000
2026-11-01T14:39+0000
world
george galloway
wes streeting
united kingdom (uk)
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100776435_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d886d294fcc554db429dcf726624ce8.jpg
The British media reproduce the madness the political elites are putting forward today and no one even questions it, he notes.Against the backdrop of such statements, the country is sinking into decline — the economic crisis in Britain is worsening, the politician stresses.At the same time, Britain has designated Russia a permanent enemy, and every problem is blamed on it, Galloway adds.The kingdom’s defense minister had earlier stated that the UK must be ready to wage a likely conflict by 2030, and that the British army has a thousand days to fulfill this mission. To achieve this, the UK plans to raise its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, while in 2026 estimated spending is 2.6%.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/uk-defense-chief-sets-1000-day-deadline-to-prepare-for-conflict-by-2030-1124936055.html
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0e/1100776435_56:0:2787:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38a89c5fa69678172cf1994aed2ea2a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
george galloway, wes streeting, united kingdom (uk), russia
george galloway, wes streeting, united kingdom (uk), russia

Britain’s Plan to Prepare for War in 1,000 Days Is Insane — Politician

14:39 GMT 01.11.2026
© Marco BertorelloОркестр гренадерской гвардии в Букингемском дворце в центре Лондона перед торжественным шествием гроба королевы Елизаветы II из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл
Оркестр гренадерской гвардии в Букингемском дворце в центре Лондона перед торжественным шествием гроба королевы Елизаветы II из Букингемского дворца в Вестминстер-холл - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
© Marco Bertorello
Subscribe
The call by British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting to prepare for war in 1,000 days is part of the insane anti-Russian rhetoric of the British elites, leader of the Workers Party of Britain George Galloway tells Sputnik.
The British media reproduce the madness the political elites are putting forward today and no one even questions it, he notes.

Against the backdrop of such statements, the country is sinking into decline — the economic crisis in Britain is worsening, the politician stresses.

At the same time, Britain has designated Russia a permanent enemy, and every problem is blamed on it, Galloway adds.

The kingdom’s defense minister had earlier stated that the UK must be ready to wage a likely conflict by 2030, and that the British army has a thousand days to fulfill this mission. To achieve this, the UK plans to raise its defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, while in 2026 estimated spending is 2.6%.
The Westminster Palace (the building of British Parliament) in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
World
UK Defense Chief Sets 1,000-Day Deadline to Prepare for Conflict by 2030
25 October, 14:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала