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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/eus-approach-to-russia-makes-dialogue-impossible---kremlin-1124984162.html
EU's Approach to Russia Makes Dialogue Impossible - Kremlin
EU's Approach to Russia Makes Dialogue Impossible - Kremlin
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The European Union's declared intent to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia make dialogue with Brussels impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
2026-11-01T09:36+0000
2026-11-01T09:46+0000
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On Tuesday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Europe should be part of the talks on Ukrainian peace if it takes a more constructive approach to Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.He added that the European Union continues to state the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
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EU's Approach to Russia Makes Dialogue Impossible - Kremlin

09:36 GMT 01.11.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 01.11.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union's declared intent to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia make dialogue with Brussels impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
"Now we see two leaders who want to talk on behalf of their nations, and we see almost everyone else and, most importantly, Brussels, who still talk only about inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. With such an approach, it is impossible to talk to them," Peskov told Russian media, commenting on the EU's potential role in negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement.
Europe should be part of the talks on Ukrainian peace if it takes a more constructive approach to Russia, Dmitry Peskov said.
"This is a complex matter. On the one hand, they should be at the negotiating table. But why are they needed there now with such an approach? It is useless. That is why they are not there now," Peskov said.
He added that the European Union continues to state the need to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.
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