https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/iran-could-withdraw-from-npt-if-hostilities-resume---top-security-official-1124983735.html
Iran Could Withdraw From NPT if Hostilities Resume - Top Security Official
Iran Could Withdraw From NPT if Hostilities Resume - Top Security Official
Sputnik International
Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has suggested that Iran could withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) should military hostilities against the Islamic Republic resume in the future.
2026-11-01T05:23+0000
2026-11-01T05:23+0000
2026-11-01T05:23+0000
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Previously, Ali Nikzad, the Iranian parliament's deputy speaker, indicated that the legislature was examining the possibility of withdrawing from the NPT. On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum intended to initiate the process of reaching a peace agreement. However, three weeks later, a new round of escalation began: the US accused Iranof attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting both sides to resume exchanging strikes. At present, the free passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is not happening.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/iran-to-make-decision-on-talks-with-us-once-it-accepts-irans-terms---foreign-minister-1124982932.html
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middle east, iran, strait of hormuz, us, guard mohsen rezaei
Iran Could Withdraw From NPT if Hostilities Resume - Top Security Official
Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has suggested that Iran could withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) should military hostilities against the Islamic Republic resume in the future.
"In the nuclear sphere, our priority is to discuss our rights, rather than accepting restrictions on Iran. It remains unclear whether we would remain a party to the NPT should a war break out in the future," Rezaei told the Iranian state television.
Previously, Ali Nikzad, the Iranian parliament's deputy speaker, indicated that the legislature was examining the possibility of withdrawing from the NPT.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began conducting strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum intended to initiate the process of reaching a peace agreement. However, three weeks later, a new round of escalation began: the US accused Iranof attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting both sides to resume exchanging strikes. At present, the free passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is not happening.