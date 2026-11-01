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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/putin-never-refuses-to-talk-may-answer-zelenskys-call---kremlin-aide-1124984289.html
Putin Never Refuses to Talk, May Answer Zelensky's Call - Kremlin Aide
Putin Never Refuses to Talk, May Answer Zelensky's Call - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has never refused to talk and may answer if Vladimir Zelensky calls him, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
2026-11-01T09:45+0000
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"I think he will definitely answer. Putin has never refused to talk," Ushakov told Russian media.Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky can come to Moscow if he is open to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov said.The initial rounds of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement should be held in the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format, Ushakov said.At a meeting with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow's readiness to resume trilateral negotiations on Ukraine. Ushakov said they could take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks
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Putin Never Refuses to Talk, May Answer Zelensky's Call - Kremlin Aide

09:45 GMT 01.11.2026 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 01.11.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankMeeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff
Meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Special Envoy Steven Witkoff - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has never refused to talk and may answer if Vladimir Zelensky calls him, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Sunday.
"I think he will definitely answer. Putin has never refused to talk," Ushakov told Russian media.
Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky can come to Moscow if he is open to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yuri Ushakov said.
The initial rounds of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement should be held in the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine format, Ushakov said.
"We need to start exactly like this, because we have working contacts with the Americans. Therefore, it is of course logical that at least the first rounds of negotiations should take place in a trilateral format," Ushakov told Russian media.
At a meeting with US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow's readiness to resume trilateral negotiations on Ukraine. Ushakov said they could take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming weeks
Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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Everyone Now Striving to End Conflict in Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
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