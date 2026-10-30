https://sputnikglobe.com/20261030/everyone-now-striving-to-end-conflict-in-ukraine---kremlin-aide-1124979004.html
Everyone Now Striving to End Conflict in Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
Everyone Now Striving to End Conflict in Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
All sides are now striving to end the conflict in Ukraine, even "the Europeans are getting a move on," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
2026-10-30T10:49+0000
2026-10-30T10:49+0000
2026-10-30T10:49+0000
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"Everyone wants it, everyone strives for it. But this is not the first time this impression has occurred.… It is just that now, in my opinion, the Europeans are getting a move on. And that says a lot, because after all, because of their support, crazy support, that it goes on," Ushakov told Russian media. The representatives of Europe are arguing with each other, they have a different opinion, the official said. If the representatives from Europe travel to Abu Dhabi for discussions on Ukraine, this will not be considered as their participation in talks, Ushakov underscored.There are no specific details yet regarding the date for trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Ushakov said."Not yet, as far as the date goes," Ushakov told reporters, when asked about the date for the talks.The Kremlin is aware of Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks regarding his readiness to discuss the territorial issue, the aide added.Vladimir Putin will hold nine bilateral meetings with African leaders on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261029/kremlin-says-trilateral-talks-on-ukraine-to-resume-after-november-4-1124971137.html
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yury ushakov, volodymyr zelensky, abu dhabi, ukraine, russia, kremlin, vladimir putin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations
yury ushakov, volodymyr zelensky, abu dhabi, ukraine, russia, kremlin, vladimir putin, peace negotiations, negotiating process, negotiations
Everyone Now Striving to End Conflict in Ukraine - Kremlin Aide
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All sides are now striving to end the conflict in Ukraine, even "the Europeans are getting a move on," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"Everyone wants it, everyone strives for it. But this is not the first time this impression has occurred.… It is just that now, in my opinion, the Europeans are getting a move on. And that says a lot, because after all, because of their support, crazy support, that it goes on," Ushakov told Russian media.
The representatives of Europe are arguing with each other, they have a different opinion, the official said.
"They have a little bit of tension now, at least some people definitely have some other opinion, they argue, but in any case, something is moving," Ushakov said.
If the representatives from Europe travel to Abu Dhabi
for discussions on Ukraine, this will not be considered as their participation in talks, Ushakov underscored.
There are no specific details yet regarding the date for trilateral talks between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, Ushakov said.
"Not yet, as far as the date goes," Ushakov told reporters, when asked about the date for the talks.
The Kremlin is aware of Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks regarding his readiness to discuss the territorial issue, the aide added.
Vladimir Putin will hold nine bilateral meetings with African leaders on Friday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"Today is a day for bilateral meetings. Nine such meetings," Ushakov told reporters.