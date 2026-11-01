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Russia-Africa Summit 2026
Moscow is hosting the third Russia-Africa summit running from October 28 to 29, bringing together leaders to bolster cooperation in politics, security, trade, technology and culture, while advancing equal, mutually beneficial partnerships.
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Russia to Help Ghana Build 2,000 MW Nuclear Plant — Ghana’s Foreign Minister
Russia to Help Ghana Build 2,000 MW Nuclear Plant — Ghana’s Foreign Minister
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The project will guarantee the country’s energy security and boost industrialization, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on X following the Third Russia-Africa Summit.
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In addition, Russia and Ghana agreed to:
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Russia to Help Ghana Build 2,000 MW Nuclear Plant — Ghana’s Foreign Minister

14:34 GMT 01.11.2026
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabankThe Russia-Africa summit. File photo
The Russia-Africa summit. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
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The project will guarantee the country’s energy security and boost industrialization, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on X following the Third Russia-Africa Summit.
In addition, Russia and Ghana agreed to:
Sign a defense pact "to acquire strategic military assets" for the Ghana Armed Forces
Boost agricultural cooperation to enhance grain production and the provision of fertilizers
Increase scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia
This Week in Pictures: August 25-31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2026
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