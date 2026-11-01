Russia to Help Ghana Build 2,000 MW Nuclear Plant — Ghana’s Foreign Minister
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The project will guarantee the country’s energy security and boost industrialization, Ghana’s Foreign Minister Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on X following the Third Russia-Africa Summit.
In addition, Russia and Ghana agreed to:
Sign a defense pact "to acquire strategic military assets" for the Ghana Armed Forces
Boost agricultural cooperation to enhance grain production and the provision of fertilizers
Increase scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia
30 October, 09:15 GMT