https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-army-continues-advancing-across-front-line-1124984001.html
Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 350 soldiers, five armored vehicles and an electronic warfare station in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-01T09:26+0000
2026-11-01T09:26+0000
2026-11-01T09:26+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 350 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers in combat against Russia's Yug battlegroup over the past day, the ministry said. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down 391 Ukrainian drones.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 350 soldiers, five armored vehicles and an electronic warfare station in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 350 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers in combat against Russia's Yug battlegroup over the past day, the ministry said.
Up to 190 soldiers eliminated by the Sever battlegroup
Up to 205 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down 391 Ukrainian drones.