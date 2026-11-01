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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line
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The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 350 soldiers, five armored vehicles and an electronic warfare station in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 350 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement. Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers in combat against Russia's Yug battlegroup over the past day, the ministry said. This is in addition to: Russian air defenses shot down 391 Ukrainian drones.
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Russian Army Continues Advancing Across Front Line

09:26 GMT 01.11.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankCombat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk
Combat operations by a Uragan multiple-launch rocket system crew from the 273rd Artillery Brigade of the 34th Artillery Division, serving with Russia’s Zapad Battlegroup near Kupyansk - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 350 soldiers, five armored vehicles and an electronic warfare station in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 350 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers in combat against Russia's Yug battlegroup over the past day, the ministry said.
This is in addition to:
Up to 190 soldiers eliminated by the Sever battlegroup
Up to 205 by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 200 by the Zapad battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses shot down 391 Ukrainian drones.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Hit 5 Ukrainian Data Centers Used to Support Kiev's Army in October
03:35 GMT
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