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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-army-hammers-ukrainian-military-supply-routes-overnight-1124983879.html
Russian Army Hammers Ukrainian Military Supply Routes Overnight
Russian Army Hammers Ukrainian Military Supply Routes Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces continued overnight drone strikes on logistics infrastructure serving the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-11-01T05:59+0000
2026-11-01T05:59+0000
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Russian forces struck traffic control facilities at the Konotop railway station in the Sumy region overnight, which were ensuring the delivery of weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces from the western regions of Ukraine, the statement read.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at sea, 69 kilometers southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the statement noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/russia-advances-along-front-lines-in-ukraine-1124982413.html
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Russian Army Hammers Ukrainian Military Supply Routes Overnight

05:59 GMT 01.11.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of an artillery unit ride a Kamaz vehicle with a mounted AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun
Russian servicemen of an artillery unit ride a Kamaz vehicle with a mounted AZP S-60 anti-aircraft gun - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
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Russian Armed Forces continued overnight drone strikes on logistics infrastructure serving the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Russian forces struck traffic control facilities at the Konotop railway station in the Sumy region overnight, which were ensuring the delivery of weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces from the western regions of Ukraine, the statement read.

In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at sea, 69 kilometers southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.

Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the statement noted.
Combat operations by a Grad MLRS crew from the Center Group of Forces in the Dnepropetrovsk sector of the special military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.10.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Advances Along Front Lines in Ukraine
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