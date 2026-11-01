https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russian-army-hammers-ukrainian-military-supply-routes-overnight-1124983879.html
Russian Army Hammers Ukrainian Military Supply Routes Overnight
Russian Army Hammers Ukrainian Military Supply Routes Overnight
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces continued overnight drone strikes on logistics infrastructure serving the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2026-11-01T05:59+0000
2026-11-01T05:59+0000
2026-11-01T05:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
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Russian forces struck traffic control facilities at the Konotop railway station in the Sumy region overnight, which were ensuring the delivery of weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces from the western regions of Ukraine, the statement read.In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at sea, 69 kilometers southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the statement noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/russia-advances-along-front-lines-in-ukraine-1124982413.html
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russian defense ministry, drone warfare
Russian Army Hammers Ukrainian Military Supply Routes Overnight
Russian Armed Forces continued overnight drone strikes on logistics infrastructure serving the Ukrainian military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Russian forces struck traffic control facilities at the Konotop railway station in the Sumy region overnight, which were ensuring the delivery of weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces from the western regions of Ukraine, the statement read.
In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit at sea, 69 kilometers southwest of Odessa, the ministry added.
Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 235 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the statement noted.