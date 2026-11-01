https://sputnikglobe.com/20261101/russias-novak-casts-doubt-on-eus-winter-plan-amid-low-reserves-1124984485.html
Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite EU Self-Ban - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite EU Self-Ban - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russian diesel fuel appears under various brands in European markets, which have banned themselves from purchasing petroleum products from Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
2026-11-01T11:07+0000
2026-11-01T11:07+0000
2026-11-01T12:33+0000
world
alexander novak
russia
european union (eu)
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101694190_0:200:2935:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_edfc4c67a348fce4f8e8dbc420b877a2.jpg
"Such situations can occur because Europe has prohibited the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, but we see Russian diesel appearing in Europe from time to time under different brands," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media.Gas inventories in Europe's underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, Novak added.Europe's underground gas storage levels were at 74.68% at the end of October, the lowest level seen since record-keeping began in 2011, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik.Attacks on Russian refineries could impact diesel fuel supplies to the global market, Novak also said.There is no need to set plans for diesel fuel export volumes from Russia for December; they will be discussed at the end of November, Novak said, adding that the Russian authorities are currently preparing exceptions for Russian diesel fuel suppliers to the global market in November amid the export ban.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/gas-reserves-in-3-eu-countries-at-historic-lows---statistics-1124601942.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0a/1101694190_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82cc1b70d7bbb042af99ae60b74395f6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexander novak, russia, european union (eu)
alexander novak, russia, european union (eu)
Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite EU Self-Ban - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
11:07 GMT 01.11.2026 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 01.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diesel fuel appears under various brands in European markets, which have banned themselves from purchasing petroleum products from Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"Such situations can occur because Europe has prohibited the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, but we see Russian diesel appearing in Europe from time to time under different brands," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media.
Gas inventories in Europe's underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, Novak added.
Europe's underground gas storage levels were at 74.68% at the end of October, the lowest level seen since record-keeping began in 2011, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik.
Attacks on Russian refineries could impact diesel fuel supplies to the global market, Novak also said.
"As for diesel, this could certainly lead to a reduction in supply volumes. It is only minor, but still less than planned... This will certainly impact global markets. What Ukrainian drones are doing to our refineries is definitely detrimental to global markets," Novak said.
There is no need to set plans for diesel fuel export volumes from Russia for December; they will be discussed at the end of November, Novak said, adding that the Russian authorities are currently preparing exceptions for Russian diesel fuel suppliers to the global market in November amid the export ban.