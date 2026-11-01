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Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite EU Self-Ban - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite EU Self-Ban - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
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Russian diesel fuel appears under various brands in European markets, which have banned themselves from purchasing petroleum products from Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
2026-11-01T11:07+0000
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"Such situations can occur because Europe has prohibited the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, but we see Russian diesel appearing in Europe from time to time under different brands," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media.Gas inventories in Europe's underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, Novak added.Europe's underground gas storage levels were at 74.68% at the end of October, the lowest level seen since record-keeping began in 2011, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik.Attacks on Russian refineries could impact diesel fuel supplies to the global market, Novak also said.There is no need to set plans for diesel fuel export volumes from Russia for December; they will be discussed at the end of November, Novak said, adding that the Russian authorities are currently preparing exceptions for Russian diesel fuel suppliers to the global market in November amid the export ban.
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Russian Diesel Still Reaches Europe Despite EU Self-Ban - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

11:07 GMT 01.11.2026 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 01.11.2026)
© AP Photo / Michael ProbstPipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.11.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian diesel fuel appears under various brands in European markets, which have banned themselves from purchasing petroleum products from Russia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
"Such situations can occur because Europe has prohibited the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products, but we see Russian diesel appearing in Europe from time to time under different brands," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Russian media.
Gas inventories in Europe's underground storage facilities are at historically low levels, Novak added.
Europe's underground gas storage levels were at 74.68% at the end of October, the lowest level seen since record-keeping began in 2011, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik.
Attacks on Russian refineries could impact diesel fuel supplies to the global market, Novak also said.

"As for diesel, this could certainly lead to a reduction in supply volumes. It is only minor, but still less than planned... This will certainly impact global markets. What Ukrainian drones are doing to our refineries is definitely detrimental to global markets," Novak said.

There is no need to set plans for diesel fuel export volumes from Russia for December; they will be discussed at the end of November, Novak said, adding that the Russian authorities are currently preparing exceptions for Russian diesel fuel suppliers to the global market in November amid the export ban.
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
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