https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/gas-reserves-in-3-eu-countries-at-historic-lows---statistics-1124601942.html
Running on Empty? Three EU Nations See Gas Reserves Hit Rock Bottom
Running on Empty? Three EU Nations See Gas Reserves Hit Rock Bottom
Sputnik International
Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities in Germany, the Netherlands and Croatia have reached record lows for this time of year, while in four other countries gas storage levels are at their lowest since 2017-2018, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data reviewed by Sputnik on Wednesday.
2026-08-19T07:35+0000
2026-08-19T07:35+0000
2026-08-19T09:02+0000
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As of the end of the August 16 gas day (which concluded on the morning of August 17), Germany's storage facilities stood at 49.91% capacity, while the Netherlands registered 41.81% — the lowest levels since records began in 2011. Croatia's reserves, at 64.28%, also hit a record low for the country since it joined the EU in July 2013.France's gas reserves plummeted to 63.67%, a rock-bottom figure not seen since 2017, while Belgium, Latvia, and Slovakia have all injected under 50% — a record low for each since 2018.In eight other EU countries – Spain, Sweden, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Austria and Italy – storage levels have bottomed out to levels unseen since 2021-2022. Only three countries show more positive dynamics, with current storage levels higher than in 2025. In Denmark, gas storage facilities are 70.37% full compared to 37.38% last year, in Hungary – 65.11% compared to 64.98%, in Poland – 88.82% compared to 83.11%. In preparation for the heating season, Europe is racing to stockpile gas. According to the European Commission, storage facilities are crucial in ensuring gas supply reliability in Europe, covering as much as one-third of the region's winter demand. However, as of August 16, the overall fullness of gas storage facilities is at a historic low of 61.11%. With the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz stoking fears about disruptions to fuel supplies, the European Commission decided in June to cut the mandatory winter storage threshold for member states from 90% to 80%, representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen informed RIA Novosti. Russia's energy giant, Gazprom, meanwhile, had previously projected that storage levels would drop below 75% by October 1 if the current injection pace were continued.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/europes-gas-storage-reaches-60-remains-at-historic-low---gie-1124581859.html
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Running on Empty? Three EU Nations See Gas Reserves Hit Rock Bottom
07:35 GMT 19.08.2026 (Updated: 09:02 GMT 19.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, and Croatia have tumbled to all-time seasonal nadirs, while four other European nations are reporting their lowest storage levels since the 2017–2018 winter, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data reviewed by Sputnik on Wednesday.
As of the end of the August 16 gas day (which concluded on the morning of August 17), Germany's storage facilities stood at 49.91% capacity, while the Netherlands registered 41.81% — the lowest levels since records began in 2011. Croatia's reserves, at 64.28%, also hit a record low for the country since it joined the EU in July 2013.
France's gas reserves plummeted to 63.67%, a rock-bottom figure not seen since 2017, while Belgium, Latvia, and Slovakia have all injected under 50% — a record low for each since 2018.
In eight other EU countries – Spain, Sweden, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Austria and Italy – storage levels have bottomed out to levels unseen since 2021-2022.
Only three countries show more positive dynamics, with current storage levels higher than in 2025. In Denmark, gas storage facilities are 70.37% full compared to 37.38% last year, in Hungary – 65.11% compared to 64.98%, in Poland – 88.82% compared to 83.11%.
In preparation for the heating season, Europe is racing to stockpile gas. According to the European Commission
, storage facilities are crucial in ensuring gas supply reliability in Europe, covering as much as one-third of the region's winter demand. However, as of August 16, the overall fullness of gas storage facilities is at a historic low of 61.11%.
With the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz
stoking fears about disruptions to fuel supplies, the European Commission decided in June to cut the mandatory winter storage threshold for member states from 90% to 80%, representative Anna-Kaisa Itkonen informed RIA Novosti. Russia's energy giant, Gazprom, meanwhile, had previously projected that storage levels would drop below 75% by October 1 if the current injection pace were continued.