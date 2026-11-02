https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/allies-fear-trump-will-intensify-pressure-on-nato-in-case-of-midterm-loss---reports-1124986316.html
Allies Fear Trump Will Intensify Pressure on NATO in Case of Midterm Loss - Reports
Allies Fear Trump Will Intensify Pressure on NATO in Case of Midterm Loss - Reports
Sputnik International
Representatives of NATO member states fear that US President Donald Trump could increase pressure on the alliance if the Republicans are defeated in the midterm elections, Western media reported, citing NATO diplomats.
2026-11-02T07:10+0000
2026-11-02T07:10+0000
2026-11-02T07:10+0000
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According to sources, NATO is concerned that if Congress limits the US president's actions in domestic policy, he might seek to consolidate his influence in the foreign policy arena. Several sources have specifically pointed to the possibility of withdrawing several thousand more US troops from Europe. Congressional elections will take place on November 3, and the new composition of the House of Representatives and the fate of 35 Senate seats will be determined. Since 1946, the party occupying the White House has managed to gain additional seats in Congress during midterm elections only twice, in 1998 and 2002. The most significant loss occurred in 2010, when the Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261027/military-conflicts-could-hurt-republicans-in-us-midterms---expert-1124946510.html
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Allies Fear Trump Will Intensify Pressure on NATO in Case of Midterm Loss - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of NATO member states fear that US President Donald Trump could increase pressure on the alliance if the Republicans are defeated in the midterm elections, Western media reported, citing NATO diplomats.
According to sources, NATO is concerned that if Congress limits the US president's actions in domestic policy, he might seek to consolidate his influence in the foreign policy arena.
Several sources have specifically pointed to the possibility of withdrawing several thousand more US troops from Europe.
Congressional elections will take place on November 3, and the new composition of the House of Representatives and the fate of 35 Senate seats will be determined.
Since 1946, the party occupying the White House has managed to gain additional seats in Congress during midterm elections only twice, in 1998 and 2002. The most significant loss occurred in 2010, when the Democrats lost 63 seats in the House and six seats in the Senate.