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US Entanglement in Foreign Conflicts Could Hurt GOP’s Midterm Chances - Expert
US Entanglement in Foreign Conflicts Could Hurt GOP’s Midterm Chances - Expert
Sputnik International
Military conflicts involving the United States could hurt the Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections in November, a former vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Center, Earl Rasmussen, said.
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"I believe the ongoing wars, or rather conflicts, may be a factor during these elections. [US] President Donald Trump ran on a platform of no foreign wars and ending ongoing conflicts. This has not been the case. If fact, it has been completely the opposite," Rasmussen said. The expert noted that US involvement in global conflicts has hurt energy supplies and overall trade.The United States will hold midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in Congress. Ahead of the elections, Trump has been holding rallies in various states, urging his supporters to head to the polls.
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US Entanglement in Foreign Conflicts Could Hurt GOP’s Midterm Chances - Expert
07:25 GMT 27.10.2026 (Updated: 08:01 GMT 27.10.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - America's military entanglements abroad could cost Republicans at the ballot box in November's midterms, warned Earl Rasmussen, former vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Center.
"I believe the ongoing wars, or rather conflicts, may be a factor during these elections. [US] President Donald Trump ran on a platform of no foreign wars and ending ongoing conflicts. This has not been the case. If fact, it has been completely the opposite," Rasmussen said.
The expert noted that US involvement in global conflicts has hurt energy supplies and overall trade.
"We have sought conflict with traditional allies and have ramped up tensions with adversaries. Moreover, our military has seen a drastic reduction in capabilities with a near exhaustion of critical arms and prolonged tours affecting soldier morale and equipment readiness," Rasmussen added.
The United States will hold midterm elections on November 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in many states. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in Congress. Ahead of the elections, Trump has been holding rallies in various states, urging his supporters to head to the polls.