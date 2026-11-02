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Anthropic's Net Loss Quadruples to $104Bln in January-September Period
Anthropic's Net Loss Quadruples to $104Bln in January-September Period
Sputnik International
US AI developer Anthropic's net loss for the first three quarters of the year quadrupled year-on-year to $104.039 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
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The diluted loss per share attributable to Anthropic shareholders stood at $50.10, compared to $13.90 a year earlier. Revenue for the reporting period surged 13-fold to $33.242 billion. In the third quarter alone, the company's net loss nearly doubled year-on-year to $23.291 billion, following a loss of $66.309 billion in the second quarter. Revenue increased 12-fold to $23.291 billion. Anthropic's operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $17.523 billion, compared to $233 million a year earlier. The company reported that, as of September 30, 2026, its Claude AI model was being used by more than 11,900 enterprises with annual revenue of $100,000, over 1,900 enterprises with revenue of $1 million, and approximately 250 organizations with revenue of $10 million. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).
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Anthropic's Net Loss Quadruples to $104Bln in January-September Period

17:06 GMT 02.11.2026
© REUTERS Carlos BarriaAn Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco
An Anthropic logo is displayed at Moscone Center during the Dreamforce 2026 technology summit in San Francisco - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© REUTERS Carlos Barria
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US AI developer Anthropic's net loss for the first three quarters of the year quadrupled year-on-year to $104.039 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The diluted loss per share attributable to Anthropic shareholders stood at $50.10, compared to $13.90 a year earlier. Revenue for the reporting period surged 13-fold to $33.242 billion.
In the third quarter alone, the company's net loss nearly doubled year-on-year to $23.291 billion, following a loss of $66.309 billion in the second quarter. Revenue increased 12-fold to $23.291 billion.
Anthropic's operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $17.523 billion, compared to $233 million a year earlier.
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2026
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Anthropic Files Application for IPO - Company
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The company reported that, as of September 30, 2026, its Claude AI model was being used by more than 11,900 enterprises with annual revenue of $100,000, over 1,900 enterprises with revenue of $1 million, and approximately 250 organizations with revenue of $10 million.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).
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