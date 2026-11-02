https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/anthropics-net-loss-quadruples-to-104bln-in-january-september-period-1124991181.html
Anthropic's Net Loss Quadruples to $104Bln in January-September Period
Anthropic's Net Loss Quadruples to $104Bln in January-September Period
Sputnik International
US AI developer Anthropic's net loss for the first three quarters of the year quadrupled year-on-year to $104.039 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
2026-11-02T17:06+0000
2026-11-02T17:06+0000
2026-11-02T17:06+0000
americas
business
san francisco
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai race
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/02/1124990901_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c1817e91ece01381d32758fb372a8503.jpg
The diluted loss per share attributable to Anthropic shareholders stood at $50.10, compared to $13.90 a year earlier. Revenue for the reporting period surged 13-fold to $33.242 billion. In the third quarter alone, the company's net loss nearly doubled year-on-year to $23.291 billion, following a loss of $66.309 billion in the second quarter. Revenue increased 12-fold to $23.291 billion. Anthropic's operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $17.523 billion, compared to $233 million a year earlier. The company reported that, as of September 30, 2026, its Claude AI model was being used by more than 11,900 enterprises with annual revenue of $100,000, over 1,900 enterprises with revenue of $1 million, and approximately 250 organizations with revenue of $10 million. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/anthropic-files-application-for-ipo---company-1124942863.html
americas
san francisco
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0b/02/1124990901_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62ba4757c0fdcfaafd7a0cbeeeef5b79.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
business, san francisco, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race
business, san francisco, ai, artificial intelligence (ai), ai race
Anthropic's Net Loss Quadruples to $104Bln in January-September Period
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US AI developer Anthropic's net loss for the first three quarters of the year quadrupled year-on-year to $104.039 billion, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
The diluted loss per share attributable to Anthropic shareholders stood at $50.10, compared to $13.90 a year earlier. Revenue for the reporting period surged 13-fold to $33.242 billion.
In the third quarter alone, the company's net loss nearly doubled year-on-year to $23.291 billion, following a loss of $66.309 billion in the second quarter. Revenue increased 12-fold to $23.291 billion.
Anthropic's operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $17.523 billion, compared to $233 million a year earlier.
The company reported that, as of September 30, 2026, its Claude AI model was being used by more than 11,900 enterprises with annual revenue of $100,000, over 1,900 enterprises with revenue of $1 million, and approximately 250 organizations with revenue of $10 million.
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Francisco, Anthropic developed the Claude series of large language models (LLMs).