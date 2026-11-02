https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/china-to-send-special-envoy-to-middle-east-in-november-to-promote-peace-1124989002.html
China to Send Special Envoy to Middle East in November to Promote Peace
China to Send Special Envoy to Middle East in November to Promote Peace
Sputnik International
Zhai Jun, the Chinese government's special envoy for the Middle East, will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in the first half of November to promote peace and security in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
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"Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early and mid-November," Mao said. The visit is aimed at implementing a number of initiatives and proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote peace and security in the Middle East, Mao said. In addition, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt, while Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hu Changchun will visit Eritrea, the spokeswoman added. The purpose of the visits is to promote reconciliation and dialogue, ease tensions, prevent further escalation, and make a constructive contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, Mao said.
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China to Send Special Envoy to Middle East in November to Promote Peace
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Zhai Jun, the Chinese government's special envoy for the Middle East, will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in the first half of November to promote peace and security in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
"Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun will visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in early and mid-November," Mao said.
The visit is aimed at implementing a number of initiatives and proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote peace and security in the Middle East, Mao said.
In addition, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Xianfa will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt, while Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Hu Changchun will visit Eritrea, the spokeswoman added.
The purpose of the visits is to promote reconciliation and dialogue, ease tensions, prevent further escalation, and make a constructive contribution to maintaining peace and stability in the region, Mao said.