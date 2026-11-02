https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/democratic-victory-in-midterms-could-worsen-ukraine-conflict-expert-1124991058.html
Democratic Victory in Midterms Could Worsen Ukraine Conflict – Expert
Democratic Victory in Midterms Could Worsen Ukraine Conflict – Expert
Sputnik International
If US Democrats succeed in taking control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, there is a distinct possibility that they could play a “very negative role in world affairs,” Daniel Kovalik, a former adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh, warns Sputnik.
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The Democrats have already promised to increase US support for Ukraine, and if they win the elections, they may fulfill that promise and fan the flames of the conflict.As for the US-Iran war, a Democratic victory in the midterms is unlikely to restrict further military operations against Iran.“I do think that the economic impact of the Iran war is impacting the outcome of the election itself. I do think people are more likely to vote for Democrats because of that,” says Kovalik.Alas, “the Democrats are not dovish and they don't support peace activists,” he adds.All in all, things are unlikely to improve after the midterms, “and who knows, maybe they could get worse.”
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Democrat victory in midterms would worsen the Ukrainian conflict - Daniel Kovalik
Sputnik International
Democrat victory in midterms would worsen the Ukrainian conflict - Daniel Kovalik
2026-11-02T17:06+0000
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Democratic Victory in Midterms Could Worsen Ukraine Conflict – Expert
17:06 GMT 02.11.2026 (Updated: 17:48 GMT 02.11.2026)
If US Democrats succeed in taking control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, there is a distinct possibility that they could play a “very negative role in world affairs,” Daniel Kovalik, a former adjunct professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh, warns Sputnik.
The Democrats have already promised to increase US support for Ukraine, and if they win the elections, they may fulfill that promise and fan the flames of the conflict.
As for the US-Iran war, a Democratic victory in the midterms is unlikely to restrict further military operations against Iran.
“I do think that the economic impact of the Iran war is impacting the outcome of the election itself. I do think people are more likely to vote for Democrats because of that,” says Kovalik.
Alas, “the Democrats are not dovish and they don't support peace activists,” he adds.
All in all, things are unlikely to improve after the midterms, “and who knows, maybe they could get worse.”