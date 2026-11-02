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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/democrats-look-to-turn-us-economic-discontent-into-midterm-votes-1124985941.html
Democrats Look to Turn US Economic Discontent Into Midterm Votes
Democrats Look to Turn US Economic Discontent Into Midterm Votes
Sputnik International
Economic issues facing Americans, including inflation and high gasoline prices, will be the Democratic Party’s main argument in its bid to win votes in the US midterms, said Anton Konev, a member of the Albany County Democratic Committee in New York State.
2026-11-02T06:31+0000
2026-11-02T06:31+0000
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“Against the backdrop of the economy, all the other issues we disagree on are far less significant, even immigration,” Konev added.Democrats are counting on public frustration over the rising cost of living to influence the election results.84% of registered US voters say the economy is very important to their midterm vote, according to an October Pew Research Center survey.Only 17% of American adults approve of the current administration’s handling of the affordability of everyday goods and services, according to an AP-NORC poll.Annual inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August, according to data released by the US Department of Labor in October.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/us-midterms-may-shift-power-but-wont-change-policy-toward-russia---ex-cia-officer-1124967884.html
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Democrats Look to Turn US Economic Discontent Into Midterm Votes

06:31 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Erin ScottHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi administers the oath to members of the 117th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Erin Scott
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Economic issues facing Americans, including inflation and high gasoline prices, will be the Democratic Party’s main argument in its bid to win votes in the US midterms, said Anton Konev, a member of the Albany County Democratic Committee in New York State.
“Against the backdrop of the economy, all the other issues we disagree on are far less significant, even immigration,” Konev added.
Democrats are counting on public frustration over the rising cost of living to influence the election results.
“People see that the war [with Iran] is not ending, gasoline prices are not coming down, inflation is soaring, and everything is becoming very expensive,” stressed the politician.
84% of registered US voters say the economy is very important to their midterm vote, according to an October Pew Research Center survey.
Only 17% of American adults approve of the current administration’s handling of the affordability of everyday goods and services, according to an AP-NORC poll.
Annual inflation accelerated to 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August, according to data released by the US Department of Labor in October.
The US Capitol is seen from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2026
Analysis
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