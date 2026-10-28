https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/us-midterms-may-shift-power-but-wont-change-policy-toward-russia---ex-cia-officer-1124967884.html
US Midterms May Shift Power but Won't Change Policy Toward Russia - Ex-CIA Officer
US Midterms May Shift Power but Won't Change Policy Toward Russia - Ex-CIA Officer
Sputnik International
The upcoming US midterms are unlikely to change Washington's stance toward Russia, former CIA officer Larry Johnson told Sputnik, pointing to opposition to Trump's diplomatic outreach from both Republicans and Democrats.
2026-10-28T15:10+0000
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Johnson argued that foreign policy affects voters mainly through economic pressures, particularly inflation linked to the US war against Iran, while the Ukraine conflict has had little direct impact on public sentiment.Despite growing Republican divisions over Israel and potential Democratic gains, Johnson expects Washington's hostility toward Russia to persist regardless of the election results.Speaking about a potential US attack on Iran, Johnson said warning signs remain, including the evacuation of nonessential personnel and diplomats' families from the Persian Gulf.However, Johnson noted the absence of a major US military buildup and argued that the midterm elections could leave Washington without political support for renewed strikes.
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Former CIA officer Larry Johnson on US foreign policy after midterms
Sputnik International
Former CIA officer Larry Johnson on US foreign policy after midterms
2026-10-28T15:10+0000
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US could lose political backing for Iran strikes after midterms - ex-CIA officer
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US Midterms May Shift Power but Won't Change Policy Toward Russia - Ex-CIA Officer
15:10 GMT 28.10.2026 (Updated: 15:44 GMT 28.10.2026)
The upcoming US midterms are unlikely to change Washington's stance toward Russia, former CIA officer Larry Johnson told Sputnik, pointing to opposition to Trump's diplomatic outreach from both Republicans and Democrats.
Johnson argued that foreign policy affects voters mainly through economic pressures, particularly inflation linked to the US war against Iran
, while the Ukraine conflict has had little direct impact on public sentiment.
Despite growing Republican divisions over Israel and potential Democratic gains, Johnson expects Washington's hostility toward Russia to persist regardless of the election results.
Speaking about a potential US attack on Iran
, Johnson said warning signs remain, including the evacuation of nonessential personnel and diplomats' families from the Persian Gulf.
However, Johnson noted the absence of a major US military buildup and argued that the midterm elections could leave Washington without political support for renewed strikes.