https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/europe-entering-winter-more-vulnerable-due-to-low-gas-storage-levels-equinor-ceo-1124991616.html
Europe Entering Winter More Vulnerable Due to Low Gas Storage Levels - Equinor CEO
Europe Entering Winter More Vulnerable Due to Low Gas Storage Levels - Equinor CEO
Sputnik International
Europe is entering the winter season more vulnerable than usual due to the lowest gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the last 15 years, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said on Monday.
2026-11-02T18:56+0000
2026-11-02T18:56+0000
2026-11-02T18:56+0000
world
europe
gas
gas storage
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
"The storage level in Europe is the lowest we have seen for the last 15 years meaning that Europe will enter into the winter season with a little bit more vulnerability than it used to do. Particularly, if we have cold weather," he said at the Adipec conference. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik, the filling level of Europe's underground gas storage facilities reached only 74.68% at the end of October, remaining at the lowest level for this day in the entire history of observations since 2011. The current indicator is 15.09 percentage points lower than the average level for this date over the past five years. Insufficient gas volumes in UGS facilities and high prices for gas by the heating season will create significant risks for reliable gas supply to European consumers this winter, according to Gazprom. The European Commission has said that underground gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the reliability of gas supply in Europe, allowing up to a third of the EU's demand to be covered during the winter period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-gas-comeback-to-europe-hinges-on-broader-security-deal---expert-1124989438.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
europe, gas, gas storage
Europe Entering Winter More Vulnerable Due to Low Gas Storage Levels - Equinor CEO
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - Europe is entering the winter season more vulnerable than usual due to the lowest gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the last 15 years, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said on Monday.
"The storage level in Europe is the lowest we have seen for the last 15 years meaning that Europe will enter into the winter season with a little bit more vulnerability than it used to do. Particularly, if we have cold weather," he said at the Adipec conference.
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik, the filling level of Europe's underground gas storage facilities reached only 74.68% at the end of October, remaining at the lowest level for this day in the entire history of observations since 2011. The current indicator is 15.09 percentage points lower than the average level for this date over the past five years.
Insufficient gas volumes in UGS facilities and high prices for gas by the heating season will create significant risks for reliable gas supply to European consumers this winter, according to Gazprom.
The European Commission has said that underground gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the reliability of gas supply in Europe, allowing up to a third of the EU's demand to be covered during the winter period.