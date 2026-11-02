International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/europe-entering-winter-more-vulnerable-due-to-low-gas-storage-levels-equinor-ceo-1124991616.html
Europe Entering Winter More Vulnerable Due to Low Gas Storage Levels - Equinor CEO
Europe Entering Winter More Vulnerable Due to Low Gas Storage Levels - Equinor CEO
Sputnik International
Europe is entering the winter season more vulnerable than usual due to the lowest gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the last 15 years, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said on Monday.
2026-11-02T18:56+0000
2026-11-02T18:56+0000
world
europe
gas
gas storage
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
"The storage level in Europe is the lowest we have seen for the last 15 years meaning that Europe will enter into the winter season with a little bit more vulnerability than it used to do. Particularly, if we have cold weather," he said at the Adipec conference. According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik, the filling level of Europe's underground gas storage facilities reached only 74.68% at the end of October, remaining at the lowest level for this day in the entire history of observations since 2011. The current indicator is 15.09 percentage points lower than the average level for this date over the past five years. Insufficient gas volumes in UGS facilities and high prices for gas by the heating season will create significant risks for reliable gas supply to European consumers this winter, according to Gazprom. The European Commission has said that underground gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the reliability of gas supply in Europe, allowing up to a third of the EU's demand to be covered during the winter period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-gas-comeback-to-europe-hinges-on-broader-security-deal---expert-1124989438.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, gas, gas storage
europe, gas, gas storage

Europe Entering Winter More Vulnerable Due to Low Gas Storage Levels - Equinor CEO

18:56 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Joerg SarbachA worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Joerg Sarbach
Subscribe
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - Europe is entering the winter season more vulnerable than usual due to the lowest gas reserves in underground storage facilities in the last 15 years, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said on Monday.
"The storage level in Europe is the lowest we have seen for the last 15 years meaning that Europe will enter into the winter season with a little bit more vulnerability than it used to do. Particularly, if we have cold weather," he said at the Adipec conference.
According to Gas Infrastructure Europe data reviewed by Sputnik, the filling level of Europe's underground gas storage facilities reached only 74.68% at the end of October, remaining at the lowest level for this day in the entire history of observations since 2011. The current indicator is 15.09 percentage points lower than the average level for this date over the past five years.
Insufficient gas volumes in UGS facilities and high prices for gas by the heating season will create significant risks for reliable gas supply to European consumers this winter, according to Gazprom.
Gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
Analysis
Russian Gas Comeback to Europe Hinges on Broader Security Deal - Expert
14:46 GMT
The European Commission has said that underground gas storage facilities play a key role in ensuring the reliability of gas supply in Europe, allowing up to a third of the EU's demand to be covered during the winter period.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала