Russian Gas Comeback to Europe Hinges on Broader Security Deal - Expert
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The US pitch to restart Russian gas flows to Europe reflects commercial interests rather than pure geopolitics, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert at the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.
The US is "looking to make money, and one approach is to treat Europe as its captive market,” said Mitrakhovich.
In his opinion:
other US business interests eye an end to hostilities to revive transit routes such as Ukrainian pipelines or Nord Stream
despite Europe’s war hawks clinging to a legislated complete phaseout of Russian gas imports, some Trump-linked business figures might serve as intermediaries or co-investors in the scheme
illegally frozen Russian assets at Euroclear in Belgium could potentially form part of such an investment arrangement
any such deal would form only “a technical part of far broader talks”
Ukraine renews strikes on Russian oil refineries after temporary lull Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian oil refineries following a temporary lull, targeting three refineries and a gas chemical complex on Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced. According to Novak, only one refinery sustained minor damage, while Russian air defenses successfully countered most of the attacks. He added that energy companies are continuing to strengthen protection around their facilities. Russia plans to extend its diesel export restrictions, with exemptions, until the end of January, Novak said. The measure is intended to protect domestic fuel supplies while allowing certain overseas deliveries.— (@SputnikInt) October 30, 2026
Russia’s priorities, the pundit noted, must first be taken into account — among them a new European security architecture addressing its longstanding concerns, particularly NATO expansion, and a new framework for relations with Ukraine.
Amid open talk of a possible future war between Russia and Europe, “something must be done to avert it,” he added.
Commenting on reports of the US proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said current conditions rule out resuming Russian gas transit through Ukraine, adding that future supplies will depend on buyers’ demand and Russia’s ability to deliver.