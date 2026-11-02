International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/russian-gas-comeback-to-europe-hinges-on-broader-security-deal---expert-1124989438.html
Russian Gas Comeback to Europe Hinges on Broader Security Deal - Expert
Russian Gas Comeback to Europe Hinges on Broader Security Deal - Expert
Sputnik International
The US pitch to restart Russian gas flows to Europe reflects commercial interests rather than pure geopolitics, says Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation.
2026-11-02T14:46+0000
2026-11-02T14:46+0000
analysis
russian gas
european union (eu)
us
donald trump
nord stream
nord stream pipeline
ukraine
nato
dmitry peskov
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg
The US is "looking to make money, and one approach is to treat Europe as its captive market,” said Mitrakhovich.In his opinion:Russia’s priorities, the pundit noted, must first be taken into account — among them a new European security architecture addressing its longstanding concerns, particularly NATO expansion, and a new framework for relations with Ukraine. Amid open talk of a possible future war between Russia and Europe, “something must be done to avert it,” he added. Commenting on reports of the US proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said current conditions rule out resuming Russian gas transit through Ukraine, adding that future supplies will depend on buyers’ demand and Russia’s ability to deliver.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/the-us-pitches-restarting-russian-gas-flows-to-europe-through-ukraine---report-1124985792.html
ukraine
russian federation
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_041a9394ee0e1afa0ba28c86e69b1337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas, european union (eu), us, donald trump, nord stream, nord stream pipeline, ukraine, nato, dmitry peskov, russian federation
russian gas, european union (eu), us, donald trump, nord stream, nord stream pipeline, ukraine, nato, dmitry peskov, russian federation

Russian Gas Comeback to Europe Hinges on Broader Security Deal - Expert

14:46 GMT 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankGas pipeline
Gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The US pitch to restart Russian gas flows to Europe reflects commercial interests rather than pure geopolitics, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, a leading expert at the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Sputnik.
The US is "looking to make money, and one approach is to treat Europe as its captive market,” said Mitrakhovich.
In his opinion:
other US business interests eye an end to hostilities to revive transit routes such as Ukrainian pipelines or Nord Stream
despite Europe’s war hawks clinging to a legislated complete phaseout of Russian gas imports, some Trump-linked business figures might serve as intermediaries or co-investors in the scheme
illegally frozen Russian assets at Euroclear in Belgium could potentially form part of such an investment arrangement
any such deal would form only “a technical part of far broader talks”
Russia’s priorities, the pundit noted, must first be taken into account — among them a new European security architecture addressing its longstanding concerns, particularly NATO expansion, and a new framework for relations with Ukraine.
Amid open talk of a possible future war between Russia and Europe, “something must be done to avert it,” he added.
Commenting on reports of the US proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said current conditions rule out resuming Russian gas transit through Ukraine, adding that future supplies will depend on buyers’ demand and Russia’s ability to deliver.
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
World
US Pitches Restarting Russian Gas Flows to Europe Through Ukraine - Report
06:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала