https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/global-oil-reserves-reduce-by-1bln-barrels-due-to-strait-of-hormuz-blockade---adnoc-ceo-1124988050.html
Global Oil Reserves Reduce by 1Bln Barrels Due to Strait of Hormuz Blockade - ADNOC CEO
Global Oil Reserves Reduce by 1Bln Barrels Due to Strait of Hormuz Blockade - ADNOC CEO
Sputnik International
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - A military conflict around Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have resulted in a reduction of global oil reserves by 1 billion barrels, Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's industry and advanced technology minister and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said.
2026-11-02T11:03+0000
2026-11-02T11:03+0000
2026-11-02T11:03+0000
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"Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, global reserves have shrunk by nearly 1 billion barrels," Al Jaber said while speaking at the opening of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi. Diesel fuel reserves in some countries are at their lowest seasonal levels in 35 years, while other nations are facing a supply deficit of 600 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas, he added. Moreover, before the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, transportation costs accounted for less than 5% of the price per barrel, but now they represent more than 30%, he said. Al Jaber also said that the United Arab Emirates will always advocate for dialogue, intensified diplomacy, and political solutions that ensure stability in markets, energy flows, and the global economy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/iraq-discussing-oil-exports-with-egypt-jordan---ministry-1124985626.html
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Global Oil Reserves Reduce by 1Bln Barrels Due to Strait of Hormuz Blockade - ADNOC CEO
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - A military conflict around Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have resulted in a reduction of global oil reserves by 1 billion barrels, Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE's industry and advanced technology minister and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said.
"Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, global reserves have shrunk by nearly 1 billion barrels," Al Jaber said while speaking at the opening of the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.
Diesel fuel reserves in some countries are at their lowest seasonal levels in 35 years, while other nations are facing a supply deficit of 600 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas, he added.
Moreover, before the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, transportation costs accounted for less than 5% of the price per barrel, but now they represent more than 30%, he said.
Al Jaber also said that the United Arab Emirates will always advocate for dialogue, intensified diplomacy, and political solutions that ensure stability in markets, energy flows, and the global economy.