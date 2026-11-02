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Iraq Discussing Oil Exports With Egypt, Jordan - Ministry
Iraq Discussing Oil Exports With Egypt, Jordan - Ministry
Sputnik International
Iraq is discussing with Egypt and Jordan the possibilities of oil exports through their ports amid navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said.
2026-11-02T06:23+0000
2026-11-02T06:23+0000
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On Sunday, the ministry held a video conference meeting between Iraqi, Jordanian and Egyptian specialists. In addition, the parties discussed projects for a joint petrochemical complex, oil storage facilities, a refinery and the creation of new export points for Iraqi oil and petroleum products through the Red and Mediterranean Seas. The specialists agreed to continue work on the project in order to move to practical implementation, the ministry said. Iraq has been among the oil exporters most severely affected by the escalating situation in the Persian Gulf, as a large portion of its energy exports passed through the Strait of Hormuz.Iraqi oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan have reached 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the first time, making the Turkish port the primary export hub for global markets, the Shafaq news agency reported citing sources within the Iraqi state-owned North Oil Company.In August, Iraq exported 150,000 to 180,000 bpd via Ceyhan, Salim al-Rikabi, a representative for the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, told Sputnik at the time.According to the sources, oil from Basra is transported by tanker trucks to the Khurmala fields in northern Iraq, from where it enters a pipeline leading to the Turkish port.The sources noted that 40% of the exported oil currently originated from the Basra fields, 35% from Iraqi Kurdistan, and the remaining 25% from Kirkuk.On August 1, Iraq and Turkiye signed an agreement on the transport and transshipment of Iraqi crude oil via a pipeline to the port of Ceyhan. The document stipulates a minimum throughput volume of 750,000 barrels per day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261008/iraq-reopens-air-bridge-to-iran-after-us-sanctions-waiver-1124852675.html
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Iraq Discussing Oil Exports With Egypt, Jordan - Ministry

06:23 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Horst FaasA view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971.
A view of the pipes and a tanker on Kharg jetty in Iran, seen July 1971. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Horst Faas
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iraq is discussing with Egypt and Jordan the possibilities of oil exports through their ports amid navigation problems in the Strait of Hormuz, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said.
On Sunday, the ministry held a video conference meeting between Iraqi, Jordanian and Egyptian specialists.
"The meeting participants discussed the details of the Basra-Haditha pipeline project, including pipe diameter, throughput capacity, export volumes, as well as branches and related pipeline routes as part of trilateral cooperation. The remarks of the Jordanian and Egyptian sides on the project were also addressed," the statement read.
In addition, the parties discussed projects for a joint petrochemical complex, oil storage facilities, a refinery and the creation of new export points for Iraqi oil and petroleum products through the Red and Mediterranean Seas. The specialists agreed to continue work on the project in order to move to practical implementation, the ministry said.
Iraq has been among the oil exporters most severely affected by the escalating situation in the Persian Gulf, as a large portion of its energy exports passed through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iraqi oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan have reached 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the first time, making the Turkish port the primary export hub for global markets, the Shafaq news agency reported citing sources within the Iraqi state-owned North Oil Company.
In August, Iraq exported 150,000 to 180,000 bpd via Ceyhan, Salim al-Rikabi, a representative for the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, told Sputnik at the time.
According to the sources, oil from Basra is transported by tanker trucks to the Khurmala fields in northern Iraq, from where it enters a pipeline leading to the Turkish port.
The sources noted that 40% of the exported oil currently originated from the Basra fields, 35% from Iraqi Kurdistan, and the remaining 25% from Kirkuk.
On August 1, Iraq and Turkiye signed an agreement on the transport and transshipment of Iraqi crude oil via a pipeline to the port of Ceyhan. The document stipulates a minimum throughput volume of 750,000 barrels per day.
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