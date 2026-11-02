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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran Engaged in 'Intensive' Consultations With US Via Intermediaries - Foreign Minister
Iran Engaged in 'Intensive' Consultations With US Via Intermediaries - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Iran is conducting "intensive" consultations with the United States through intermediaries, with the outcome depending on Washington's decision, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
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"Consultations [with the US] via intermediaries [Qatar and Pakistan] are very intensive. We have laid out our conditions and proposals. Now, everything depends on Washington's political judgment," Araghchi was quoted by Iranian state news agency IRNA as saying. He added that Tehran is prepared for both a military response and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, adding that Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz are extremely clear and transparent. If these conditions are met, the waterway will be reopened, and negotiations will resume, the minister stated, adding that otherwise, the current situation will persist, and Iran will not make any concessions. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
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Iran Engaged in 'Intensive' Consultations With US Via Intermediaries - Foreign Minister

16:43 GMT 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ramil SitdikovIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi looks on during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Zinaida Morozova's Mansion in Moscow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. (Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
© AP Photo / Ramil Sitdikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is conducting "intensive" consultations with the United States through intermediaries, with the outcome depending on Washington's decision, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
"Consultations [with the US] via intermediaries [Qatar and Pakistan] are very intensive. We have laid out our conditions and proposals. Now, everything depends on Washington's political judgment," Araghchi was quoted by Iranian state news agency IRNA as saying.
He added that Tehran is prepared for both a military response and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, adding that Iran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz are extremely clear and transparent. If these conditions are met, the waterway will be reopened, and negotiations will resume, the minister stated, adding that otherwise, the current situation will persist, and Iran will not make any concessions.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, attends the annual Quds, or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran, Iran, on May 31, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2026
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Iran's Leader Orders Resolution to Conflict With US Through Dialogue - President
14:37 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from the Islamic Republic. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, and has also affected the level of oil exports and production in the region, driving up prices.
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